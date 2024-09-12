Just as we were feeling smug about late summer here in the Netherlands with a balmy start to the month, Code Yellow showers are about to rain on our parade.

And the heavens are truly open; in the west, the rainfall in the period from September 11 to 12 is close to the average amount for the whole month. ☔

As a result of this, a Code Yellow weather warning is currently in effect across the country, the NOS reports.

A stormy start to September

We’ve already spotted some suspiciously festive kruidnoten in the shops, so it’s no surprise the Dutch weather is also putting us in a wintery mood.

There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of hail, particularly in the west and north today.

Those in the west should be aware of flooding risks; this autumn rain is no joke.

By the afternoon, showers will lighten up inland but persist in the coastal provinces, though a little bit of sun should start peeking through. 🤞

Push through for a warmer weekend

Tuck yourselves in extra tight for a chilly night tonight, with temperatures as low as 3 or 4 degrees Celsius in the east.

But if you and your chattering teeth survive, you’ll be rewarded with what looks to be warmer, drier, and sunnier weekend.

Are you ready for the return of colder weather? Let us know in the comments below.