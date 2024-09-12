Dutch autumn is officially here and the rain is sure ready to FALL

Umbrellas are our favourite accessory ☔

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
photo-of-people-walking-with-umbrellas-on-rainy-amsterdam-day-by-canal
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/autumn-rain-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=320253674

Just as we were feeling smug about late summer here in the Netherlands with a balmy start to the month, Code Yellow showers are about to rain on our parade.

And the heavens are truly open; in the west, the rainfall in the period from September 11 to 12 is close to the average amount for the whole month. ☔

As a result of this, a Code Yellow weather warning is currently in effect across the country, the NOS reports.

A stormy start to September

We’ve already spotted some suspiciously festive kruidnoten in the shops, so it’s no surprise the Dutch weather is also putting us in a wintery mood.

There will be heavy showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of hail, particularly in the west and north today.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Those in the west should be aware of flooding risks; this autumn rain is no joke.

By the afternoon, showers will lighten up inland but persist in the coastal provinces, though a little bit of sun should start peeking through. 🤞

@dutchreview We said what we said 🤷‍♀️ #dutchlife #thenettherlands #dutchreview #visitnl #visitnetherlands #holland #amsterdam #utrecht #learndutch #meme #expatlife #memecut ♬ original sound – Alvie Neeley

Push through for a warmer weekend

Tuck yourselves in extra tight for a chilly night tonight, with temperatures as low as 3 or 4 degrees Celsius in the east.

But if you and your chattering teeth survive, you’ll be rewarded with what looks to be warmer, drier, and sunnier weekend.

Are you ready for the return of colder weather? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
This pop-up store in Utrecht is selling mysterious lost packages  — and they’re super cheap
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

This pop-up store in Utrecht is selling mysterious lost packages  — and they're super cheap

Surprise, surprise! You don’t need to wait until Christmas to open packages this year. A pop-up store in Utrecht is...
This pop-up store in Utrecht is selling mysterious lost packages  — and they're super cheap

Surprise, surprise! You don’t need to wait until Christmas to open packages this year. A pop-up store in Utrecht is selling very cheap, very...

How the fate of 17 Dutch sailors changed history

History is full of butterfly effects. The first voyage of the Dutch to China is no exception, thanks to the Portuguese. During the Eighty Years'...

10 things you’ll notice your first week in the Netherlands

So, you just moved to the Netherlands. Congratulations! Be prepared to be confused. Navigating the, erm, labyrinth, that is, the world of the Dutch can...

