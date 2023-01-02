Racist messages projected on Dutch bridge: “White lives matter”

While most people were celebrating the end of 2022, others decided to, um, project racist slogans on the Erasmus Bridge. Sorry, what?

Sentences like “White lives matter,” “Cheerfully white 2023” and “Zwarte Piet did nothing wrong” were shone onto Rotterdam’s iconic bridge.

The police are investigating the case, reports the AD.

Hoe is het mogelijk dat tijdens de jaarwisseling racistische teksten op de Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam konden worden geprojecteerd? #Rotterdam #racisme #burgemeester pic.twitter.com/lXlWvxNydp — Rachid Talbi (@rtalbi) January 1, 2023

Fireworks show organisers had no idea

When Rotterdam’s fireworks show was cancelled due to weather on New Year’s Eve, a mystery projector stepped in, allowing the racist slogans to be seen at midnight. What a way to bring in the new year! 😬

According to Mark Rouwenhorst, one of the organisers of the called-off firework show, the projection came from one of the apartments facing the bridge.

“During New Year’s Eve, we already saw a text appear on the Erasmus Bridge as ‘Happy New Year,’ but we didn’t pay much attention to it. We did see that the projection came from a flat, and we thought it was a bit mischievous.”

Fascism is alive and well in the Netherlands. They're confident enough to spend New Year's Eve projecting racist slogans for all of Rotterdam to see. Hopefully they're prosecuted. https://t.co/tqLc9gIX8N — Alexander Louis Sallons (@sallonsax) January 2, 2023

“The next morning, we heard what happened to the original text, which is terrible, of course. If we had known that, we would have paid better attention to which residence the projection came from,” said Rouwenhorst to the AD.

He also noted that it is not possible to project something from such a distance with your projector from standard stores, so it was probably a professional laser projector made for these kinds of purposes. Suspicious! 🤔

Called out

Many people decided to grab their keyboards and express their opinion on social media. Twitter has been full of reactions, calling the incident a shame.

Mieke Megawati-Vlasblom, a politician from BIJ1 Rotterdam tweeted as well.

“It gives a very unpleasant and unsafe feeling. I saw it on Twitter and immediately thought: racism doesn’t stop, not even on a festive day like today.”

Anyone who has information or has seen the projector is asked to report it to the police.

