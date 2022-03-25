Refugee villages for Ukrainians? It’s an option, says Dutch government

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
ukrainian-children-fleeing-the-war
UZHHOROD, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 27, 2022 - A woman and children are pictured at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukraine-Slovakia border, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine.

The Dutch government is contemplating building special villages for Ukrainian refugees.

Nearly four million Ukrainians have already fled their country following the Russian invasion. The Netherlands has so far welcomed over 12,000 of them — and more will come.

The lowlands could see tens, potentially hundreds, of thousands of refugees from Ukraine in the coming weeks, reports RTL Nieuws. If the war doesn’t end, they might stay here for years to come.

However, we all know that the Netherlands is struggling with an ongoing housing shortage. Constructing entirely new villages could therefore be a possible solution to manage the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Not in favour

The Dutch Council for Refugees (VluchtelingenWerk) doesn’t see this as a good solution. Separating Ukrainians from everyone else will lower their chances of learning the language, finding work, and fully integrating into Dutch society.

“We see more potential in a mixed solution, where you accommodate different groups together. That you build places where also other refugees groups and Dutch people can live together,” says the Council.

15,000 spots for refugees in old government buildings

In the meantime, the cabinet is making 15,000 spots available for Ukrainian and other refugees in empty government buildings, reports the NOS. These are mainly offices but also, for example, an empty prison.

The government is also discussing other ways to make space for refugees. At the moment, Dutch municipalities can accommodate 28,000 of them. This number is supposed to go up to 50,000.

What do you think of building villages for Ukrainian refugees? Let us know in the comments!

Previous articleThe do’s and don’ts of smoking weed in Amsterdam
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The richest Dutch spend the least of their income on taxes

The Dutch tax system likes to present itself as one that's fair, progressive, and very good at redistribution. Surprise, surprise,...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -

Latest posts

Refugee villages for Ukrainians? It’s an option, says Dutch government

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
The Dutch government is contemplating building special villages for Ukrainian refugees. Nearly four million Ukrainians have already fled their country following the Russian invasion. The...

The do’s and don’ts of smoking weed in Amsterdam

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Amsterdam coffeeshops are a microcosm of their own — smoke wafting through the air, a mysteriously long list of menu items, and the heavy...

The richest Dutch spend the least of their income on taxes

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
The Dutch tax system likes to present itself as one that's fair, progressive, and very good at redistribution. Surprise, surprise, this isn't really the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X