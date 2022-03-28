Body of missing Spanish woman (24) found in Amsterdam canal

Police divers found the body of Silvia Soriano Morente (24) who went missing in Westerpark, Amsterdam on March 19.

Soriano Morente was visiting the fair in the park before going to a coffee shop, according to NH Nieuws.

Police investigation underway

Amsterdam police called her friends and family, brought rescue dogs to the scene, and blocked off part of the park.

They carefully removed the body from the canal. Once they confirmed it was indeed Soriano Morente, they informed her family in Spain.

Vanmiddag is in het water in het Westerpark het stoffelijk overschot van de sinds 19/03 vermiste 24-jarige Silvia Soriano Morente gevonden. Er is geen sprake van een misdrijf. De politie bedankt iedereen voor alle tips en info en wenst de nabestaanden veel sterkte toe. — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) March 26, 2022

“This afternoon, the remains of 24-year-old Silvia Soriano Morente, who had been missing since March 19, were found in the water in the Westerpark. There are no signs of crime. The police thanks everyone for all the tips and information and wishes the relatives much strength,” reads the Tweet.

Clothes and cellphone found on the bank

The police saw Soriano Morente on security camera footage in the coffee shop the night she went missing. After that, they lost track of her whereabouts.

However, later that evening, her friends found her clothes and cellphone in a puddle on the canal bank.

No signs of violence or crime

A police spokesman said they established that there was no indication of crime on Soriano Morente’s body.

They will investigate further into the cause of her death. However, it seems that violence was not involved. Soriano Morente had been living in Amsterdam for about four months.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!