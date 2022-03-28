Body of missing Spanish woman (24) found in Amsterdam canal

NewsCrime
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Silvia-soriano-morente
Image: Politie Amsterdam

Police divers found the body of Silvia Soriano Morente (24) who went missing in Westerpark, Amsterdam on March 19.

Soriano Morente was visiting the fair in the park before going to a coffee shop, according to NH Nieuws.

Police investigation underway

Amsterdam police called her friends and family, brought rescue dogs to the scene, and blocked off part of the park.

They carefully removed the body from the canal. Once they confirmed it was indeed Soriano Morente, they informed her family in Spain.

“This afternoon, the remains of 24-year-old Silvia Soriano Morente, who had been missing since March 19, were found in the water in the Westerpark. There are no signs of crime. The police thanks everyone for all the tips and information and wishes the relatives much strength,” reads the Tweet.

Clothes and cellphone found on the bank

The police saw Soriano Morente on security camera footage in the coffee shop the night she went missing. After that, they lost track of her whereabouts.

However, later that evening, her friends found her clothes and cellphone in a puddle on the canal bank.

No signs of violence or crime

A police spokesman said they established that there was no indication of crime on Soriano Morente’s body.

They will investigate further into the cause of her death. However, it seems that violence was not involved. Soriano Morente had been living in Amsterdam for about four months.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Politie Nederland
Previous articleRefugee villages for Ukrainians? It’s an option, says Dutch government
Next articleFlorence, Bologna and Copenhagen to join night train destinations from the Netherlands
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The sun is not here to stay — and snow might make a comeback to the Netherlands

Basking in the sun on Dutch terraces the past couple of days has been pure bliss. But unfortunately, all good...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -

Latest posts

The sun is not here to stay — and snow might make a comeback to the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Basking in the sun on Dutch terraces the past couple of days has been pure bliss. But unfortunately, all good things come to an...

Florence, Bologna and Copenhagen to join night train destinations from the Netherlands

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Choo-Choo! 🚂 Good news for all of those wanting to travel sustainably this summer — GreenCityTrip introduces four new night trains to Florence, Bologna,...

Body of missing Spanish woman (24) found in Amsterdam canal

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Police divers found the body of Silvia Soriano Morente (24) who went missing in Westerpark, Amsterdam on March 19. Soriano Morente was visiting the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X