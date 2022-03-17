Remains of Roman ship found during road construction in South-Holland

In February, roadworkers made a special discovery close to the Dutch city Valkenburg: the century-old remains of a Roman ship.

The recovered wooden oak planks may date back to the first century A.D. They probably belonged to a Roman cargo ship with a length of about 30 metres, reports the NOS.

“A special archaeological discovery made in the lower planes of the Tjalmaweg: during excavation work in February, a few oak planks from a ship’s belly have been found. “

A peculiar find

The leading archaeologist René Isarin speaks of a rare — and peculiar — find for the region South-Holland. “We have heard a lot about [Roman] pottery and metals, but Roman ships are not found that often.”

Another peculiarity is the method of construction. The style seems to be Mediterranean but oak is a much more common building material for North-Western Europe.

Isarin also says that the planks link to the so-called mortise technique (pen-gat-techniek) that is entirely untypical for Roman shipbuilding: “Most ships from Roman times have nails and rivets.”

Looks like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, Watson. 🕵️

How do you think this Roman ship made its way to the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

