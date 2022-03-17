Russian prima ballerina transfers to the National Ballet in Amsterdam

Olga Smirnova, prima ballerina of the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, transferred to the National Ballet in Amsterdam this month. 🩰

Smirnova spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, making it difficult for her to stay in Russia, says the NOS.

Welcomed with open arms

Smirnova said she wanted to switch to Amsterdam for some time but the circumstances sped up the process. 💨

A spokesperson for the National Ballet clarified that there hadn’t been any discussions for Smirnova to make this switch, but once she sent the request, the National Ballet arranged everything very quickly.

Even with a normal application, the company said they would hire Smirnova almost immediately. In a statement, National Ballet director Ted Brandsen said he was happy to have the ballerina in the company but was sad to hear the circumstances she was under.

Smirnova will perform in the ballet classic Raymonda, which premiers April 3, 2022.

Not the only case

And Olga Smirnova is not the only ballet dancer on her way out from Russia. A 22-year-old Brazillian ballet dancer, Victor Caixeta, joined the National Ballet.

He was the second soloist in Mariinsky Ballet in Saint Petersburg but also decided to leave Russia under similar circumstances.

Feature Image: 99.media/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain