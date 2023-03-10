Say what!? Rotterdam is hosting a FLOATING festival in the Maashaven this summer

NewsEntertainmentEnvironment
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Studio-Marco-Vermeulen-Floating-Heart-Festival-Rotterdam
Image: Studio Marco Vermeulen

Rotterdam is a city famous for its stunning architecture and modernity. With June on the horizon, this means that Rotterdam Architecture Month ’23 is also coming up! And what is it bringing? A floating. Festival. 

Yep, you read that right. This year it’s returning in style with a floating festival heart in the Maashaven, a concept by Rotterdam-based architecture office, Studio Marco Vermeulen.

Rotterdam Architecture Month: celebrating the strength and quality of architecture 

Rotterdam Architecture Month is the Netherlands’ largest architecture festival about the future of the city. Every June, the event chooses a new site for the heart of the festival. 

Last year, the theme for the event was “Vista Rotterdam,” where MVRDV (an architecture and urban design practice in Rotterdam) crafted a neon-pink staircase and viewing platform on Het Nieuwe Instituut, known as The Podium. 

This year, the theme is “Liquid City,” with the idea that the floating festival will tackle complex challenges related to water and climate in concrete urban solutions. 

The anticipated event

So, what will the event offer exactly? There will be a bunch of activities organised, spread over three barges. 

On one barge, visitors will be able to attend talks, debates, and films — a true event venue. On another, visitors will be able to enjoy the green surroundings of a temporary park. 🌱

READ MORE | Rotterdam expects to have the world’s very first hyperloop by 2030

More into physical activity? Another barge will have urban sports, such as freerunning and callisthenics. 

With the barges linked to a footbridge, visitors will get the most Instagrammable spot to enjoy an unmissable view over the Maashaven and the rest of the city.

If you want to join but know nothing about architecture, no stress! The event is open to everyone, regardless of their architectural knowledge or experience. 

Oh, and the cherry on top? Admission to the festival is free! 🥳

Will you be attending the floating festival heart? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Studio Marco Vermeulen for Rotterdam Architecture Month
Previous article
Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)
Next article
Rental deposits in the Netherlands: how to get your cash back
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)

Are you at a loss for travel ideas this year? Geen stress! GreenCityTrip has announced two more night train services...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

The Hague vs. Rotterdam: which is the best Dutch city for expats?

Veronika Licheva - 3
Rotterdam or the Hague (or even neither)? Two DutchReviewers and expats (Emma Brown and Veronika Licheva) decided to battle it out, which was the best...

Rental deposits in the Netherlands: how to get your cash back

Emily Burger - 4
Getting your rental deposit back in the Netherlands should be pretty straightforward. But, alas, landlords are not always the fairy godmothers we wished they...

Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)

Eva Gabriella - 0
Are you at a loss for travel ideas this year? Geen stress! GreenCityTrip has announced two more night train services from Amsterdam beginning on...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.