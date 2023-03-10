Say what!? Rotterdam is hosting a FLOATING festival in the Maashaven this summer

Rotterdam is a city famous for its stunning architecture and modernity. With June on the horizon, this means that Rotterdam Architecture Month ’23 is also coming up! And what is it bringing? A floating. Festival.

Yep, you read that right. This year it’s returning in style with a floating festival heart in the Maashaven, a concept by Rotterdam-based architecture office, Studio Marco Vermeulen.

Rotterdam Architecture Month: celebrating the strength and quality of architecture

Rotterdam Architecture Month is the Netherlands’ largest architecture festival about the future of the city. Every June, the event chooses a new site for the heart of the festival.

Last year, the theme for the event was “Vista Rotterdam,” where MVRDV (an architecture and urban design practice in Rotterdam) crafted a neon-pink staircase and viewing platform on Het Nieuwe Instituut, known as The Podium.

This year, the theme is “Liquid City,” with the idea that the floating festival will tackle complex challenges related to water and climate in concrete urban solutions.

The anticipated event

So, what will the event offer exactly? There will be a bunch of activities organised, spread over three barges.

On one barge, visitors will be able to attend talks, debates, and films — a true event venue. On another, visitors will be able to enjoy the green surroundings of a temporary park. 🌱

More into physical activity? Another barge will have urban sports, such as freerunning and callisthenics.

With the barges linked to a footbridge, visitors will get the most Instagrammable spot to enjoy an unmissable view over the Maashaven and the rest of the city.

If you want to join but know nothing about architecture, no stress! The event is open to everyone, regardless of their architectural knowledge or experience.

Oh, and the cherry on top? Admission to the festival is free! 🥳

Will you be attending the floating festival heart? Tell us in the comments below!