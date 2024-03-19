“Want to try some cocaine?” Amsterdam launches new anti-tourist campaign with a bizarre questionnaire

A different kind of drug test 💊

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
photo-of-crowded-red-light-district-as-further-amsterdam-anti-tourism-campaign-launched
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/amsterdam-night-tourists.html?filter=all&qview=308017434

Amsterdam has doubled down on 2023’s Stay Away campaign intended to deter rowdy crowds. The latest measure is a web quiz targeting tourists’ intentions: will you be indulging in poffertjes or molly during your stay?

The municipality’s interactive questions aim to prompt tourists with the wrong idea to reconsider the purpose of their visit. 

READ MORE | DutchReview investigates the tourism crisis in Amsterdam (video inside!)

Wandering around the city smoking a joint? Not allowed. An organized pub crawl? No, not possible. And going out until after 2 AM? You should know — that’s not an option in the Red Light District!

The website promotes education about the consequences of antisocial behaviours when it comes to drugs and partying in the capital.

screenshot-of-amsterdam-rules-website-for-the-amsterdam-stay-away-anti-tourism-campaign
Amsterdam rules! or Amsterdam rules? 🤓 Image: Gemeente Amsterdam

The new site is already live for Brits and will soon be followed for the Italian, Spanish and French. The municipality is taking no chances: there will also be a Dutch website for local troublemakers. 👀

One hundred measures and counting

The questionnaire continues the work of the original Stay Away campaign, which included a bold video compilation of drunk men being arrested, fined and even taken away in an ambulance.

But how successful were these dramatised deterrents? Well, not entirely. 😬 

Some reported a decline, while others are more sceptical — either way, the campaign failed to fully curb the nuisance of British tourists.

With the launch of this new initiative, the municipality encourages looking at the broader picture.

Certain measures can have a greater impact together, such as tighter Red Light District policing and a ban on new hotel construction. 🤝

READ MORE | Sex work is work: etiquette and a guide to Amsterdam’s Red Light District

The campaign will run until the end of 2024. Will we finally see the end of troublesome tourists in the capital? 🤔

Do you think this anti-tourism campaign will be successful? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
