Rotterdam is the most polluting port in Europe

According to new research by the Transport & Environment Organisation (T&E), the port of Rotterdam is the most polluting seaport in Europe.

The largest port in Europe emits 13.7 million tons of CO2 annually, the T&E told the NOS.

High CO2 emissions in Europe

The T&E’s research showed that the CO2 emissions from the port of Rotterdam are roughly four times higher than the CO2 emissions from a coal-fired power station. Yikes!

Other high-ranking ports in the list include Antwerp (7.2 million tons) and Hamburg (4.7 million tons). Further, Amsterdam’s port is in tenth place on the list at 2.1 million tons of CO2 emissions.

The study only looked at CO2 emissions from shipping around the port and excluded emissions from industries around the port such as oil refineries and power stations.

Port impacts on climate

The T&E wants to use the research start conversations about the impact of ports on the environment. They say the ports can find ways to be more sustainable, for instance using “green” shore power for the ships.

Last year, the European parliament decided that European shipping cannot emit greenhouse gases by 2050. This year, shipping companies will also have to pay for the greenhouse gases they emit.

What do you think the port of Rotterdam can do to lessen CO2 emissions? Tell us your thoughts in the comments. 💭

Feature Image: Corepics/Depositphotos