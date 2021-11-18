Privacy violation: camera cars used to track lockdown breakers

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
dutch-municipal-enforcement-officers-handhaving-walking-streets-of-rotterdam
Image: svershinsky/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/317630344/stock-photo-police-women-on-the-street.html

Do you sometimes have the feeling you’re being watched? 👀 If you live in Rotterdam, that may very well be the case. The municipality used two camera cars to check whether people were keeping social distance during the lockdown last year, reports NU.nl.

The cars would film faces and license plates using a 360 degrees camera. The captured images were then sent on to a central point and monitored by municipal officers — very Big Brother-y.

Oh, and not to mention, illegal.

Reports passed on to split up group

Although this took place during the time when groups of more than three people were forbidden in public spaces, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has ruled that the municipality violated peoples’ privacy.

At the central point, municipal officers would decide whether to send BOAs or police officers to the places where groups had congregated. The cars especially patrolled parks and squares and, based on the reports from the cars, officers would be sent there with the explicit purpose of splitting up the filmed groups of people.

In total, 75 reports were passed on from the two camera cars during April and May 2020.

Unknown whether the municipality will be reprimanded

The AP supervisor can decide to fine the municipality of Rotterdam for the violation of privacy. However, it’s not certain whether this will happen. 🙃

In any case, the AP wants to release its report on the camera cars in Rotterdam so that other municipalities can receive more clarity on the rules surrounding the use of these cars. Though his spokesperson denies it, it’s said that the mayor of Rotterdam is trying to prevent the publication of the report.

What do you think of this violation by the city of Rotterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: svershinsky/Depositphotos

Previous articleBusy during lockdown: Netherlands records highest birthrate since 2011
Next articleDutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Snow way: Netherlands to see cold weather next week (and possibly snow!)

We hope you have your winter boots! Next week, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to get much colder...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Let’s talk about IPOs, baby: introducing Freedom24

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Ok listen, we know that you don’t exactly wake up in the morning and immediately think about Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). In fact, even...

Snow way: Netherlands to see cold weather next week (and possibly snow!)

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
We hope you have your winter boots! Next week, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to get much colder with a chance of...

Dutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace

Farah Al Mazouni -
The outer part of the street is usually designated for parking your bike, while the inner side of the street belongs to the neighbour...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X