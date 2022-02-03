Rotterdammers aren’t “haven” it: locals to protest against Bezos’ superyacht

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
If you haven’t heard, Jeff Bezos is asking to dismantle an iconic bridge in Rotterdam, De Hef. And all for a superyacht?!

The billionaire plans to have a $430 million superyacht built by a company based in South Holland. But it needs to get out of the harbour somehow. 😒

Begone, Bezos!

De Koningshavenbrug, known as De Hef locally, is essentially a national monumental to the city. The thought of taking it apart breaks the hearts of everyone in the city. So naturally, no one is having it. 😡

The city’s inhabitants are circulating a Facebook event asking all Rotterdammers to pelt Bezos’ ship with rotten eggs — should it pass through the temporarily dismantled bridge.

Organisers scheduled the event for June 1, 2022, at 5 PM but no one knows when this hunk of junk is supposed to sail through the city.

Appeals to the municipality

The event’s organiser had some strong (and very valid) things to say about dismantling the bridge: ‘Rotterdam was built from rubble by the people of Rotterdam, and we don’t just take it apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight!’ says Pablo Strörmann.

Bezos submitted a request to the municipality to temporarily dismantle the bridge, which he will also pay for himself. 💰 It’s great and all that he can pay for this by himself, but that still doesn’t mean anyone wants him or his dumb boat anywhere near the bridges of Rotterdam.

Will you be joining Rotterdammers in their protest against dismantling De Hef? Tell us in the comments! 💪🏻

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

