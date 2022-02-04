Dutch supermarkets wage fierce price war for customers

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Supermarkets in the Netherlands are continuing their battle with suppliers and rival supermarkets to bring in more customers and increase their market share.

In an attempt not to lose their market share, the Dutch supermarkets are currently giving offers to their customers to compete with rival chains for cheaper groceries. Albert Heijn used to be at the top of the leader board, but now Jumbo, Lidl, and Coop/PLUS are proving to be worthy adversaries, reports NU.nl.

Empty shelves and intense negotiations

Additionally, Albert Heijn is in intense negotiations with suppliers like Nestlé, who wish to raise prices exorbitantly. Further, price increases are possible due to the rising cost of raw materials, energy, and packaging. Some companies are also believed to be trying to make a profit from the price increases. 💸

“There is a fierce battle between supermarkets and with suppliers, it is really a battlefield at the moment,” supermarket and marketing expert Paul Moers, tells NU.nl.

Meanwhile, the shelves remain empty so suppliers will be more inclined to agree to a lower price point for the supermarkets.

Hopefully, the prices don’t get too crazy so we can still get our daily broodje (bread) fix from the supermarket. 🙏🏼

What do you think about supermarkets fighting for lower prices? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

  1. “Some companies are also believed to be trying to make a profit from the price increases.“ Without making a profit no business can exist, except of course in socialist countries where no one has anything anyway. If consumers are not willing to pay the increased prices they have the option to go somewhere else or simply not buy the products. It’s called Freedom.

