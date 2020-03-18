After a trip to the Austrian city of Lech, the Royal Dutch family will self-isolate and avoid social contact for a period of 14 days.

The Royal Family went on vacation in the city of Lech in Austria, reports NU. In the municipality of Lech, five cases of coronavirus were detected, according to the Government Information Office.

As of now, the Royal Family reports no sickness but will stay inside as a precaution. This measure applies until March 21. Until then, all appointments made by the King and the Royal Family, either in the country or abroad, have been cancelled.

This is, of course, a safety precaution, and it’s good to see that the Dutch Royal Family is following the advice of the RIVM and other experts, leading by example.

Feature Image: Floris Looijesteijn/Wikimedia Commons