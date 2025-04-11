Sun and sand sound like the perfect ingredients for a warm weekend in the Netherlands? Think more gritty Saharan surprise than beach vacay.

Those sunny blue skies will soon be washed away in spectacular “blood rain” fashion, nu.nl reports.

Two more days of sun

Friday arrived in a haze, but the skies are clearing up, so get ready for more glorious weather today. 🌤️

According to RTL Nieuws, temperatures could reach a sweet 19 degrees across the country this afternoon.

Tomorrow takes it even further — we’re talking 21 degrees in the north and up to 24 degrees in the south. 😎

A bloody end to the week

Then… the sky changes tone.

A fine layer of Saharan dust, swept up in North Africa, gliding over Spain and Portugal, will drift into the Netherlands.

You’ll notice it at sunset, when the sky turns a dramatic shade of orange. How Dutch! 🍊

On Sunday, rain will pull that desert dust down, creating blood rain, red-speckled drops that coat cars, windows, and everything left outside.

Maybe wait till Monday to wash your car. 🩸

