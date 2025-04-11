If you think your rent is already high, brace yourself. The Dutch cabinet has new plans for calculating maximum rent in the Netherlands, and they come at a price.

Relaxations to current rules that would allow landlords to charge higher rent could take effect on January 1 next year, NOS reports.

Why, just why?

It all goes back to last summer, when the government introduced new rent control rules, alongside scrapping short-term rental contracts and increasing taxes.

Since then, many small landlords have sold up and quit the market.

Now, the cabinet needs them back. Housing Minister Mona Keijzer wants to adjust the points-based system used to set maximum prices, enabling landlords to charge higher rent.

Their focus is on rentals in popular cities: “With these measures I want to make mid-range rent more attractive to landlords, so that they do not sell their homes,” Keijzer explains.

What’s new?

As part of Keijzer’s proposal, there are three key changes:

Firstly, if a home lacks a balcony or garden, the current rules state that the rent will be lower. These deductions could be scrapped, causing the rent to rise for such properties.

Keijzer also wants more temporary rental contracts for students, so that landlords can sooner and more frequently increase the rent.

And what’s more, to those who masterfully snatched a beautiful old rental home — watch out. Landlords of small monumental homes would also get more flexibility to charge higher rents. 😤

Criticism from all sides

The proposal is receiving backlash from both tenant and landlord groups.

Tenant organisation Woonbond disagrees with Keijzer’s goals. They argue that if the real aim is to make renting out homes more appealing, “the minister should do something about the tax that landlords have to pay her.”