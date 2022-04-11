Guess who’s back? Sahara dust is returning to the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
If we asked you to name what you expect to fall out of the sky this week in the Netherlands, you would be completely valid in saying hail, sleet, or snow — but you would also be very wrong.

Think the exact opposite to snow, think Sahara dust. ☀️

Not just dust

While the hail, sleet, and rain of the last week certainly dampened our moods (as well as our coats), the Sahara dust means that we can at least look forward to some warmer weather.

Woooshing across the European mainland from the Sahara desert, these dust particles are going to bring some pretty warm wind currents with them.

In fact, according to RTL Nieuws, temperatures are set to rise to up to 21 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. 😎

What can we expect?

The Sahara dust is expected to be at its highest concentration on Tuesday evening and Wednesday night — but even then, you don’t have to worry about crunchy sandwiches or grainy glasses of beer. 🍺

According to Reinier van den Berg of Buienradar, the Sahara dust will be quite high in the sky on Tuesday, meaning that we may not notice it at all. Yep, no apocalyptic-looking orange skies, the most we may get is a slightly paler shade of blue.

If it rains on Wednesday however — please no — you can expect to find a bit of dust on your cars and windows.

But who cares? We’ll be hitting the terraces for some much-needed vitamin D. 💪

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
