Do you have a child in the Netherlands? You may save up to €1,000 next year

Hooray for toeslagen 🫶🏻

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-woman-holding-child-upright-parent-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/medium-shot-teacher-holding-little-kid_25810523.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=35&uuid=babf50d9-c2cd-44b1-983f-59b2f0c1044e

Good news for parents in the Netherlands! The Dutch cabinet has announced that as of January 2025, families earning between €29,400 and €159,200 will see cuts to the cost of childcare. 

How? It’s all thanks to a higher childcare allowance, which could save parents with a middle income up to an extra €1,000 a year.

For the government, this is the first step in their plan to introduce completely free childcare by 2027.

Ok, but how much will my family save?

In the Netherlands, the childcare benefit (kinderopvangtoeslag) works like this: you pay the full cost of childcare, and then the government will give you an allowance to help cover it.

Just how much childcare allowance you receive depends on a number of factors, such as how many children you have, whether both parents are working, and how much you earn.

READ MORE | Toeslagen: save money with these allowances in the Netherlands

In turn, how much you stand to benefit from the higher childcare allowance also depends on these factors.

However, according to a press release by the Dutch government, families with a middle income will benefit the most.

The government offers examples to help paint the picture:

“For example, a family with one child in daycare and a combined income of €45,000 will currently receive back 87.3% of the costs up to the maximum hourly rate.”

However, by 2025, this will increase to 96% of the costs.

Who will save up to €1,000 a year?

According to Nu.nl, the below family will save close to €1,000 in 2025:

Let’s say we have two working parents earning a gross income of €63,100. They have two kids who are both in childcare.

In this case, they will receive an extra €994 back in childcare allowance next year.

Does this mean you can purchase a holiday home in the Swiss Alps? Not exactly, but it is a step in the right direction.

What do you think of this increase? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #10: Eat pepernoten during (and before!) the holiday season
Next article
Uitwaaien: the Dutch invention you never knew you needed, until now
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

The king doesn’t have to pay income tax, new Dutch prime minister says

Remember last January, when the Dutch cabinet seemed really set on making the Royal Family pay income tax? Well, it's...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

Is Simyo a good mobile provider for life in the Netherlands?

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
With affordable prepaid and SIM-only plans, eSIM functionality, and excellent customer service, Simyo is a solid choice for internationals looking to get connected in...

The king doesn’t have to pay income tax, new Dutch prime minister says

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 1
Remember last January, when the Dutch cabinet seemed really set on making the Royal Family pay income tax? Well, it's all in the past:...

The guide to relocating your pet to the Netherlands in 2024

Lara Silva - 4
Are you relocating your fluffy best friend with you to the Netherlands? Well, prepare for some good planning and a pile of paperwork. To...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.