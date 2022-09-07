Our bad! Schiphol admits to neglecting work conditions amid baggage workers

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
luggage being transported at airport
Baggage handlers at Schiphol need to watch their backs. Image: Pixabay

A lack of attention to working conditions in the baggage basement at Schiphol has had back-breaking circumstances for employees. 

Ranked as the third-busiest airport in Europe, Schiphol transports a grand total of 71.1 million passengers a year, according to statistics in 2018. But what comes along with so many people? Lots and lots of bags! 💼

With over 53 million items of baggage making their way through the airport per year, and, with over 2,000 employees working in their so-called baggage basements, you might think the working conditions are well, workable.

According to the NOS, representatives at the Dutch airport are finally taking an interest in neglected working conditions.

This comes after employees in baggage handling proposed to strike earlier this year — which seems to have finally gotten their attention! 🤦‍♂️

READ MORE | Here we go again: long lines and missed flights at Schiphol airport

Low costs and high competition 

Schiphol Airport has become notorious for its desire to keep costs low and competition high. This has led to difficulties with baggage handling companies, and problems with working conditions as a result. 

There are currently five different baggage handling agencies in operation at Schipol, and each one is competing with the other to get the most cargo. It’s a bit of a free for all down there! 

READ MORE | Schiphol presents action plan to (hopefully) cope with overcrowding

With so many bags, one might think that there would be lifts in operation to transport them. Well, according to the NOS, those lifts are, in fact, the backs of workers. 

Employees working in baggage handling at Schiphol have reported over 500 incidents of work-related injuries over the past fourteen years, a number that is toppling. 

This is no surprise, seeing as though employees are regularly hefting around baggage weighing up to 23 kilos or more due to broken lifts and dodgy conveyor belts. 

No check-ups!

To make matters even worse, there hasn’t been an inspection by the Dutch Labor Inspectorate in the past 12 years

READ MORE | Chaos at the airport: Schiphol pays compensation claims

Schiphol Operations Director, Hanne Buis, said about the situation; “I feel that in my stomach and it’s terrible.” 

As of now, Schiphol is going to take steps toward bettering the current harsh working conditions of workers, who are (literally) carrying all that baggage!

What do you think of the conditions at Schiphol? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Pixabay
Previous articleTravelling by plane? You will soon have to pay near 30 euros in flight tax
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Travelling by plane? You will soon have to pay near 30 euros in flight tax

Starting January 1, 2023, the air passenger tax will increase by about €20. This means that instead of paying €7,95,...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Travelling by plane? You will soon have to pay near 30 euros in flight tax

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Starting January 1, 2023, the air passenger tax will increase by about €20. This means that instead of paying €7,95, you must soon pay...

No rush: Dutch municipalities don’t have to cancel Russian gas (yet)

Juni Moltubak - 0
Earlier this year, the Dutch minister for Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, ordered all municipalities in the Netherlands to switch to a non-Russian gas...

Rising wages are no match for soaring inflation in the Netherlands

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Life in the Netherlands is getting more expensive. While wages are slightly increasing, they cannot keep up with the rising high inflation. From expensive groceries...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X