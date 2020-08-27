Schiphol Airport has added sanitising stations to the many measures that the airport is taking to control the outbreak of coronavirus. Included in these stations is UV-C light, which is said to kill coronavirus.

In addition to the implementation of testing zones and social distancing measures, Schiphol airport has introduced areas in the airport for passengers to disinfect their belongings.

The airport’s website describes the sanitising stations as spaces in which people can find all they need to disinfect their luggage as well as other belongings such as their phones. The stations can be found in the Schiphol Lounge 2 and between Arrival Halls 3 and 4. They are meant to be accessible for arriving, departing and transferring passengers.

UV-C light to disinfect passenger’s belongings

Each station consists of four sections. These sections come fitted with sustainable hand gel made from Dutch tulip bulbs that could not be cultivated as well as disinfectant wipes and hand cream.

In addition to this, the stations offer the use of UV-C light to disinfect passengers belongings. A sanitising host will be present to help passengers with the UV-C light, which has been successfully used to kill previous coronaviruses.

Enabling safe travel

Schiphol Airport has said it is doing all it can to ensure safe travel through its halls. This follows last month’s reports of a worrying number of passengers who were found to have tested positive for coronavirus after travelling into the Netherlands.

The airport has said they wish to encourage passengers to sanitise and have even constructed the sections in such a way that they appeal to children.

However, given recent lockdown measures, such as the decision to deem Spain and regions of France as code Orange, perhaps traffic through Schiphol Airport will drop.

Feature Image: JESHOOTS.com/Unsplash

