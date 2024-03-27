No one was travelling much during the pandemic — especially not by plane. Now Schiphol Airport is making up for its COVID-19 losses by charging airlines higher fees.

Airlines using Schiphol’s runways have been complaining about sky-high prices for years. Since 2021, take-off and landing costs have increased by almost 40%.

But, as NU.nl reports, that’s not the end of it, and prices will continue to increase until 2025.

Why should you care? Because Schiphol and its airlines will also pass some of their costs onto us travellers. You might notice this in rising ticket prices, or on the receipt for your pre-flight snack. 👇😬

#Schiphol Airport is a commercial area and a gated community. They can charge what they want, people are stuck and can only complain afterwards. Food & Beverage, concessions and rent are expensive at this airport. #FencedMonopoly https://t.co/IBTcWV3rm4 — Ruben van Praagh (@Ruben_V_P) March 20, 2024

How unfair are these fares?

Holiday travel favourites KLM and easyJet insisted to the Trade Appeals Board (CBb) that Schiphol’s price increases are excessive — but the CBb disagrees: when compared to other airports, Schiphol’s rates are not unreasonable.

Do we have different definitions of “unreasonable”? Well, technically, yes.

According to aviation law, Schiphol must not take advantage of its dominant position as the only national airport in the country when increasing rates. The administrative judge believes that this is not the case.

The ruling is impossible to appeal, so Schiphol’s rates are already on a one-way ticket up. ✈️

How do you feel about flight prices increasing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.