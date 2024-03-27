Here’s why flying from Schiphol Airport will soon be more expensive

Ready, jet set… oh, no! 🛫

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
Schiphol-airport-Amsterdam-entrance-with-passing-travellers
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/53615669/stock-photo-airport-entrance-with-passing-travellers.html

No one was travelling much during the pandemic — especially not by plane. Now Schiphol Airport is making up for its COVID-19 losses by charging airlines higher fees.

Airlines using Schiphol’s runways have been complaining about sky-high prices for years. Since 2021, take-off and landing costs have increased by almost 40%.

But, as NU.nl reports, that’s not the end of it, and prices will continue to increase until 2025.

READ MORE | Schiphol wants to ban night flights; here’s how it will affect you

Why should you care? Because Schiphol and its airlines will also pass some of their costs onto us travellers. You might notice this in rising ticket prices, or on the receipt for your pre-flight snack. 👇😬

How unfair are these fares?

Holiday travel favourites KLM and easyJet insisted to the Trade Appeals Board (CBb) that Schiphol’s price increases are excessive — but the CBb disagrees: when compared to other airports, Schiphol’s rates are not unreasonable.

Do we have different definitions of “unreasonable”? Well, technically, yes.

READ MORE | How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport: the easy guide

According to aviation law, Schiphol must not take advantage of its dominant position as the only national airport in the country when increasing rates. The administrative judge believes that this is not the case.

The ruling is impossible to appeal, so Schiphol’s rates are already on a one-way ticket up. ✈️

How do you feel about flight prices increasing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
8 carbon copies of the Netherlands across the world
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The 30% ruling might not be cut after all: Here’s what we know

When MPs initially agreed to slash the expat scheme last year, a storm of protests broke out among some of...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

8 carbon copies of the Netherlands across the world

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 4
Want to leave the Netherlands but afraid that you’ll miss the beautiful architecture? These places are modelled after Dutch towns — but are found...

Sandwich society: A guide to lunch in the Netherlands

Vlad Moca-Grama - 19
It's your first day at work as an international, and you are about to enjoy lunch with your Dutch colleagues. You reach the cafeteria,...

Does the Netherlands have Daylight Saving Time?

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 2
The tricky thing about the time in the Netherlands is that it's always changing — or at least twice a year, when Daylight Saving...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.