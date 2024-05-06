This Dutch airport ranks 2nd most stressful airport in Europe (and we’re not surprised)

And the winner is...🏆

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
schiphol-airport-busy-people.jpeg
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/312443076/stock-photo-amsterdam-airport.html

Everyone wants to get away on a holiday to relax — but it seems like the airport is the final obstacle before you can finally rest.

And of all the airports in Europe, the beloved (or dreaded?) Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was named the second most stressful hub, according to StressFreeCarRental.

What makes Schiphol so stressful?

Schiphol was given flack for being one of the busiest airports in Europe, for charging passengers €113.50 to park there for a week, and for its high departure delay score. 👀

Another stress-inducing factor is Schiphol’s distance from Amsterdam’s city centre.

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

But to come to the airport’s defence, public transport in the Netherlands has many easy and convenient options to get you to and from the airport — so we’re not counting that one. 😉

The criteria and rankings

To find Europe’s most stressful airports, they were ranked based on these five stress-inducing factors:

  • Number of passengers,
  • Distance from the city,
  • Number of destinations,
  • Car parking charges, and
  • Departure delays.

READ MORE | Here’s why flights from Schiphol will soon be more expensive

Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, took first place, scoring high on departure delays, passenger volume, and expensive parking charges.

Curious about the rest of the list? Check it out:

RankAirportCountry
1Charles de GaulleFrance
2SchipholThe Netherlands
3London HeathrowThe United Kingdom
4RomeItaly
5AthensGreece
6MadridSpain
7LisbonPortugal
8DublinIreland
9BerlinGermany
10ZagrebCroatia

Have you flown through any of these airports? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)
Next article
Give Rotterdam’s new city surf pool a wave — it’s almost ready!
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

4 COMMENTS

  1. You don’t want a big airport like that too close to a city. The noise would be unbearable. And in any case trains stop underneath the airport. So easy.

  2. And the airport in Geneve, CH is also well away frim the city centre, so is the San Francisco International Airport which is located in a different county altogether. Ive been to the airport in Roma, many years ago. As I recall that wasnt any better than the aforementioned airports. O’Hare and DFW aren’t much better, either. I’ve been through Schipol many times. I just know to take mass transit or Uber.

  3. I’ve flown out of Paris CDG many times and once they had a massive computer failure, in 2023, so there were incredibly long lines for passport control. I arrived at the gate literally 5 mins before it opened, having left the hotel more than five hours before take-off! I didn’t need to use my razor that day, because Paris CDG gave me this close shave.

  4. > Another stress-inducing factor is Schiphol’s distance from Amsterdam’s city centre.

    Are you insinuating that Schiphol is far from Amsterdam center?

    Let’s take a look at a few examples:

    1. Amsterdam -> Schiphol: 20.8 km
    2. Vienna -> Vienna International Airport: 21.3 km
    2. Paris -> Charles de Gaulle: 25.2 km
    3. London -> Heathrow: 25.9 km
    4. Berlin -> Brandenburg: 28.8
    5. Rome -> Fiumicino: 30.7 km
    6. Athens -> El. Venizelos: 35 km

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Give Rotterdam’s new city surf pool a wave — it’s almost ready!

You don't have to wait much longer to strip down and get gnarly in the centre of Rotterdam. RiF010, the...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam liberated: the infamous shooting at Dam Square on May 7, 1945

Vedika Luthra - 0
On May 7, 1945, a large crowd gathered at Dam Square in Amsterdam. The Second World War was coming to an end after six...

I had a good experience with the Dutch healthcare system, am I the only one?

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Some of the horror stories you hear about the Dutch healthcare system could hospitalise you. However, my one-week whirlwind from being unregistered to sitting...

Murdered on May 6: who was Pim Fortuyn, and does he still have an impact?

Frank Kool - 3
May 4 and May 5 are both important days in the Netherlands. The country remembers the people who died during World War II on...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.