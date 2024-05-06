Everyone wants to get away on a holiday to relax — but it seems like the airport is the final obstacle before you can finally rest.

And of all the airports in Europe, the beloved (or dreaded?) Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was named the second most stressful hub, according to StressFreeCarRental.

What makes Schiphol so stressful?

Schiphol was given flack for being one of the busiest airports in Europe, for charging passengers €113.50 to park there for a week, and for its high departure delay score. 👀

Another stress-inducing factor is Schiphol’s distance from Amsterdam’s city centre.

But to come to the airport’s defence, public transport in the Netherlands has many easy and convenient options to get you to and from the airport — so we’re not counting that one. 😉

The criteria and rankings

To find Europe’s most stressful airports, they were ranked based on these five stress-inducing factors:

Number of passengers,

Distance from the city,

Number of destinations,

Car parking charges, and

Departure delays.

Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, took first place, scoring high on departure delays, passenger volume, and expensive parking charges.

Curious about the rest of the list? Check it out:

Rank Airport Country 1 Charles de Gaulle France 2 Schiphol The Netherlands 3 London Heathrow The United Kingdom 4 Rome Italy 5 Athens Greece 6 Madrid Spain 7 Lisbon Portugal 8 Dublin Ireland 9 Berlin Germany 10 Zagreb Croatia

Have you flown through any of these airports? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below!