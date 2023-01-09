This test says if you have the flu or COVID-19, so why don’t Dutchies want it?

While half of Europe wants to diagnose which virus they are dealing with, the Dutchies are happy to live in sickness and in health without knowing the details.

Now that literally everyone we know is sick, we naturally want to know if we have just a boring cold — or if we are affecting our surroundings with influenza or COVID-19. 🤧

But what if there was a magical test that could easily tell you what virus is smeared all over your used tissues?

Well, it turns out that this mysterious tool already exists, and half of Europe is using it to navigate their life.

However, Dutchies are saying thanks but no thanks.

The 4-in-1-self-test

Yep, it’s as promising as it sounds: with the 4-in-1 self-test, you can easily diagnose yourself in minutes with COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), or Influenza A or B.

In many southern European countries, the test costs between €4 and €10 and can be picked up at any pharmacy or even gas station, RTL Nieuws reports.

Over two million tests have already been sold in Spain, proving that Spaniards love to know exactly what they are dealing with.

Dutchies don’t want it

However, there is less enthusiasm when it comes to Dutchies and their testing habits. According to the Ministry of Health, any test with a CE mark can be sold in the Netherlands, so pharmacies are allowed to sell it.

However, the two biggest pharmacy supply companies in the Netherlands, BENU and Mosadey, say that Dutchies are simply not interested.

Belgian virologist Marc van Ranst tells RTL Nieuws that a test is unnecessary. “You also know without such a test that you have a cold, or do not feel well.”

“People are now suddenly interested in all kinds of viruses and therefore want to know what is wrong with their bodies when they feel sick. That’s what the market has jumped into.”

The virologist says that we can all survive without having the 4-in-1 self-test.

“In a positive test for corona, influenza A and B, or the RS virus, they cannot prescribe antibiotics. That doesn’t help. Many people whine about that, but with such a test result, they can show why they don’t give it. It supports the credibility of the GP.”

Looks like it’s paracetamol for everyone, a la the Netherlands. 💊

Would you use this 4-in-1 selft test? Tell us in the comments below!