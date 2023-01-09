Travellers from China to Netherlands now must have negative COVID-19 test

NewsHealthInternational
Starting Tuesday, January 10, travellers entering the Netherlands from China are required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Giving us major 2021 vibes, the new requirement was announced by the Ministry of Health last week in reaction to China’s ongoing tsunami of coronavirus cases. 🦠

Emergency scheme

Since the Dutch Senate is currently in recess, a new corona legislation is yet to be voted on. Until then, the government has to regulate the test obligation via an emergency scheme, NU.nl reports. 

In a letter to parliament, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers gave the Kennemerland safety region, where Schiphol Airport is located, the responsibility to enforce the test obligation. 🧪

Test before boarding

Travellers from China were previously offered a voluntary COVID-19 test upon arrival in the Netherlands. However, the new legislation means they must show a negative test before boarding their plane. 🛬

The GGD will check tests of passengers upon arrival, and can impose fines for people without valid proof of a negative test result.

AGED LIKE MILK | The end of COVID-19 in Europe? Yes, says the WHO

Along with this, travellers from China are strongly advised to wear a medical mask during their flight to the Netherlands. 😷

It remains unclear whether the test obligation also applies to people who transfer through Chinese airports. 

Should we be worried?

According to the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the Social Impact Team (MIT), there is no need to worry. 😮‍💨

The OMT thinks that travellers arriving in the Netherlands from China do not directly pose a threat to people in the Netherlands. Thanks to immunity gained from infections and vaccinations, the Netherlands should still be sufficiently protected against the virus. 💪

What do you think about the new test obligations for travellers from China? Tell us in the comments!

