The third wave in the Netherlands will be shorter, RIVM claims

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-woman-and-man-wearing-masks-standing-in-the-street
Image: Matteo Jorjoson/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/nmUOtF68SYE

A shorter third wave of coronavirus than previously predicted and fewer ICU admissions are the RIVM’s prognoses for the Netherlands. But hold your horses because the OMT is not entirely convinced.

According to new predictions from the RIVM on Friday, the peak of the third wave will be earlier than expected. In mid-March, it was predicted that the Netherlands would experience the peak at around May 1, but new data published by the RIVM suggest that the peak will be somewhere in mid-April.

Predicted ICU numbers also drop

The predicted number of ICU patients during the peak has also decreased, from 1,400 to 800 according to the NOS. This comes as welcome news for the Netherlands as it’s firmly settled into the third wave of coronavirus, with some hospitals already overflowing.

OMT has reservations

A spokesman for the OMT, Marc Bonten, tells Nieuwsuur that he is happy with the new predictions for the Netherlands, but he has reservations. He suggests that these figures are “on the assumption that many people will be vaccinated in the coming weeks. The second condition is that we do not relax.”

Bonten stresses that if either of these factors changes, these predictions could look very different in the coming weeks. He also says that he sees little room for easing of measures since the R number (rate of infection) is currently above one in the Netherlands.

How do you feel about the RIVM’s predictions? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Matteo Jorjoson/Unsplash

Previous articleSnowy spring: wintery weather on Easter Monday in the Netherlands
Next articleData of millions of Dutch Facebook users leaked online
Chloe Lovatt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Weekly update: coronavirus infections are finally going down in the Netherlands

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 31 to April 6. The number of infections...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

Weekly update: coronavirus infections are finally going down in the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 31 to April 6. The number of infections has fallen compared to...

In need of a giggle? This American comedian perfectly explains the hilarity of learning Dutch

Chloe Lovatt -
Ever done a double-take when someone yells "kijk uit!"? Or do Dutch names still tickle you? Michelle Buteau knows the struggle.  Dutch is a wonderful...

Aparthotel Adagio — have a long-stay in luxury (at an affordable price)

Brin Andrews -
Are you planning a move to Amsterdam? Or perhaps coming to the city for a nice long business trip? With incredible amenities, modern design,...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X