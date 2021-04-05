Snowy spring: wintery weather on Easter Monday in the Netherlands

So much for those sunny rays we had last week. It’s a chilly start to the week in the Netherlands, with cold winds and wintery showers on Easter Monday.

We all knew the nice weather wouldn’t last, but we held out hope for a sunny Easter weekend. Alas, it wouldn’t be a Dutch spring without a few twists and turns. There is an icy chill coming in from the North Pole, according to Buienradar meteorologist Leander de Wit.

Sorry to the sun worshippers, the temperature will only reach a high of six degrees today. This may not sound that cold, but there is a wind chill of below zero. 😬

Snow later in the week

If you think today is cold, you’re in for a shock at what is coming ahead. Tuesday’s weather takes even more of a turn, the temperature lying between one and three degrees, with thunderstorms, hail and snowy showers. De Wit told RLT “the saying ‘April does what it wants’ does not exist for nothing.”

White Wednesday in the north of the Netherlands

The wintery weather continues into the middle of the week. From Tuesday night a precipitation layer is predicted, which will likely leave a blanket of snow over the northeast of the country. This means the northeast of the Netherlands could wake up to a white Wednesday according to Buienradar.

By the end of the week, the temperature looks like it will creep back up to double figures. Those April showers will continue throughout the week, so as we expected, it’s a bit too soon to say hello to summer. 😩

Feature Image: Ernest Ojeh/Unsplash