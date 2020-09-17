The annual national arrival of Sinterklaas into the Netherlands is set to go ahead this year. However, instead of the normal dramatic boat arrival and parade, his arrival location will be kept a secret.

There was much uncertainty surrounding whether or not Sinterklaas will be allowed into the Netherlands this year. However, for now, it looks like the jolly Sint will just have to be extra sneaky.

On November 14 at midday, Sinterklaas will arrive in the Netherlands — but no one can know where. His arrival is being kept a secret due to increasing coronavirus cases and restrictions, the organising broadcaster NTR has announced.

In order to tackle the issue of a large public gathering, Sinterklaas’s arrival will have to be quieter than usual. It will not be known in advance which city he will make his grand entrance in, but fear not, the event will be broadcasted on NPO 3 and NPOZ app.

No more than 250 people

At the moment, the maximum amount of people who can gather for such an event is 250. On top of this, organisers for an event such as the entry of Sinterklaas must be confident that participants can remain a safe distance from one another.

NPR has said that “we make every effort to give Sinterklaas a warm welcome in the Netherlands as always, but in a way that is responsible.”

Still uncertain

Whilst this is the current plan for the welcoming of Sinterklaas, we can’t get our hopes too high. As we all know by now, coronavirus may change these plans. The broadcaster has said that if tighter restrictions are introduced, the event may be cancelled altogether.

Sinterklaas will try his best to be there for us, but he also wants us to be safe. Were you looking forward to the Sint’s arrival?

