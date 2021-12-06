Snow is on the way to the Netherlands — possibly starting tonight!

Cara Räker
Baby it’s cold outside…especially tomorrow morning! ❄️❄️ At least, that’s if you believe the latest weather forecast which predicts snowfall starting tonight. 

Yep, we hope you’ve got your winter boots and mittens! The Netherlands may be about to officially turn on the massive snow machine in the sky — but there’s a catch.

You need to be an early bird

If you want to see the snowflakes up close and personal and make some snow angels, you really have to get up early, says Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar

During the day tomorrow, it’s expected to be sunny again (typical Dutch weather, keeping us on our toes). This means that whatever snow has fallen during the night and early hours of the morning will melt away as soon as the sun rises. 

Where will see the most snow? 

The chance of snowfall is especially high in the north and centre of the country, particularly for any lucky ducks living in the Veluwe.  

Missed the alarm? ⏰ Don’t you worry! All is not lost, there might be a second chance for you to see some snow on Wednesday morning, RTL Nieuws reports. 

Another option is to just stay up all night. Either way, winter is coming, people!

Ready to play in the sneeuw? Let us know what your snow plans are in the comments! ​​⛄

Feature Image: nilaya/depositphotos

