RIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) released a warning on Monday regarding a phishing email asking receivers to make test appointments and give up their banking information.

This new scam comes in the form of an email from the RIVM, which lists a number of people in the area who have been infected with the coronavirus along with a link to make a rapid test appointment — free of charge.

While the email template and the motivation, which is to limit the spread of the coronavirus in your area, seem like a genuine RIVM move, it all becomes suspicious when the receiver of the email is asked to enter their banking information. 🏦 So much for a free-of-charge test.

“RIVM does not send messages about possible infections with the coronavirus in your area and will never ask for bank details,” said a spokesperson to NU.nl.

Through their official warning statement, the RIVM urged people who received similar emails not to click on the link in the email or contact the listed telephone number.

Their recommendation? Delete the email immediately after reporting the incident to the RIVM’s designated fraud portal.

Feature Image: londondeposit/Depositphotos