RIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating

NewsCrimeHealth
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-a-woman-checking-email-on-laptop
Image: londondeposit/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/33871671/stock-photo-woman-with-laptop-on-table.html

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) released a warning on Monday regarding a phishing email asking receivers to make test appointments and give up their banking information.

This new scam comes in the form of an email from the RIVM, which lists a number of people in the area who have been infected with the coronavirus along with a link to make a rapid test appointment — free of charge.

While the email template and the motivation, which is to limit the spread of the coronavirus in your area, seem like a genuine RIVM move, it all becomes suspicious when the receiver of the email is asked to enter their banking information. 🏦 So much for a free-of-charge test.

“RIVM does not send messages about possible infections with the coronavirus in your area and will never ask for bank details,” said a spokesperson to NU.nl.

Through their official warning statement, the RIVM urged people who received similar emails not to click on the link in the email or contact the listed telephone number.

Their recommendation? Delete the email immediately after reporting the incident to the RIVM’s designated fraud portal.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news from the Netherlands!

Feature Image: londondeposit/Depositphotos

Previous articleSnow is on the way to the Netherlands — possibly starting tonight!
Next articlePrincess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -

Latest posts

One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -
Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam will start its first...

Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

Katrien Nivera -
Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake up on the morning...

RIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating

Farah Al Mazouni -
The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) released a warning on Monday regarding a phishing email asking receivers to make...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X