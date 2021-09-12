BREAKING: social distancing to end on September 25, Dutch cabinet decides

It looks like we will be bidding doei to the 1.5-metre rule in the Netherlands. However, it’s not all easing. It will soon be required that you show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result in many sectors.

Following a meeting of government officials in the Catshuis today, sources tell the NOS that from September 25th, it will no longer be necessary to practice social distancing.

Corona admission tickets

According to the sources, a “corona admission ticket” will be required before entry to cafés, restaurants, cinemas and theatres. This usually means that proof of vaccination or a negative test result must be shown.

Not quite ready for a complete easing

The Dutch cabinet does not yet feel ready to drop restrictions completely, the NOS reports. This is due to a large number of people (1.8 million) remaining unvaccinated in the Netherlands.

The government fears that if the Netherlands was to follow in the footsteps of countries such as Denmark — which has dropped all restrictions — the healthcare system may become overwhelmed once again.

As a result, other restrictions will remain in place, the sources claim. Masks will still be necessary on public transport and opening hours for the catering industry will remain unchanged.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge, will officially announce these changes and further developments this Tuesday.

Feature Image: ELEVATE/Pexels