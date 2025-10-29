The best of “In the Netherlands we don’t say…” memes

- Advertisement -

So we all know that the Dutch language can get a bit wacky sometimes and even some Dutch people get stumped. Imagine how the non-Dutch folk wrap their heads around it!

There’s been a trend on social media about “In the Netherlands, we don’t say _______, we say…”, and some are pretty damn funny. Let’s check them out. 😉

Sometimes we quote songs…

Translation: You have to go to Diemen South because you look nice!

Looking after your cents is key…

Translation: You still owe me 55 cents you can transfer it.

Sometimes, we call our loved ones horrible names (by accident, maybe)…

- Advertisement -

There are other ways to say I love you or ‘close the door’…

Translation: Close that door behind your ass!

Oh, the classic ‘I’m not racist but’:

Translation: That whiner should stay away from our tradition!

Because eating is important… (also: toetje = dessert)

Translation: If you don’t finish your plate, you won’t get dessert!

- Advertisement -

Sometimes, you just need to give them something to whine about…

Translation: Whining? I’ll give you a reason to cry!

Politeness is always really important…

Translation: Can’t you watch your 💩 motherf***er.

Keep your enemies close and your neighbours closer… And you really need to know about the ‘driving judge’!

Translation: Your boxwood hedge is 20 centimetres too close to the property boundary, I’ll drag you before the #driving judge, roof rabbit! — listen, we don’t know either.



When food is life… 😋

Translation: JUST DO 6 FRIES WITH MAYO AND A FRIKANDEL BECAUSE THAT B*TCH HAS TO GO!



There are other ways to express your love…

That p🐱ssy A12 is fixed again, so don’t wait for me to eat! — Again, we wish we could shed some light on this.

- Advertisement -

Limburg has other ways of expressing their love…

Translation: In Limburg, we don’t say “I love you”, but we say “mosse still lager?” Which means you think about that person and care about them. Isn’t it sweet?

Thank god the summer is over!

Translation: “Nice day today,” we say “Glad that the typhoid heat is over and you’re finally not sweating like a mad baboon.”

The dreaded circle of death…

Translation: Hey take a sausage, grab a chair and ask Ria to move up, do you want whipped cream pie or apple crumble?



On your bike!…

Translation: You just cycle to school despite the freezing cold, b*tch!

Are there any others that you can think of? Let us know in the comments!