Say ‘hoi’ to your new Dutch prime minister and cabinet

The Hague says "welkom"!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
the-hague-parliament-building-binnenhof
223 days after the Dutch general elections, the new team of ministers are being sworn in today in the Hague.

King Willem-Alexander is swearing in 16 ministers and 13 state secretaries in the Huis ten Bosch Palace, including the new Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof, reports the NOS.

Schoof succeeds Mark Rutte, who was prime minister of the Netherlands for 14 years.

So, who is the new prime minister and who’s in the new cabinet?

Schoof’s in

Schoof is officially taking on the mantle of Dutch prime minister, after serving as the highest official at the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security.

He was formerly affiliated with the PvdA (Labour Party) but is serving as an independent PM from the current coalition and cabinet.

The Schoof cabinet is full of new faces, with the PVV (Geert Wilders’ party) providing five ministers, the VVD (Rutte’s party) and NSC (Pieter Omtzigt’s party) providing four ministers, and the BBB (Caroline van der Plas’ party) providing two ministers.

You can check out each post (in Dutch) over here.

Swearing in and hand over

From 10 AM today, each minister will be sworn in by the King one by one, followed by the state secretaries in order of seniority (for example, the Foreign Affairs minister has been around longer than the Climate minister).

At around 11 AM, Prime Minister Schoof and his cabinet will pose for their official platform photo.

The Rutte IV ministers will then hand over their files and portfolios to the new ministers, and the first ministerial council is scheduled for this afternoon

Feature Image:Freek van den Bergh / Koninklijkhuis
Dutch Quirk #54: Play Links Rechts, non-stop at anything patriotic
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

