Shell makes billions in profit, while we bleed the big bucks 

NewsEconomyEnvironment
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-shell-gas-station
Image: Kent Smith/Photographic Services/Shell International Limited

Former Dutch company Shell has made a profit of $18 billion over the past three months, while consumers keep paying blood prices for oil and gas. 

Shell, like most oil and gas companies, is still raking it in despite the global energy crisis. We regular folks just have to pay up. 💸

No crisis big enough 

“But what about the Russia-Ukraine situation”, we hear you ask, “shouldn’t that have made Shell lose a bunch of money this year?”  

READ MORE | An act of protest: the Netherlands begins using emergency oil reserves

No. Well, sort of. The company had to say goodbye to around $4 billion last quarter after leaving Russia (like the good guys they are), but, as NOS reports, they still managed to make a profit of $7.1 billion — somehow. 

In general, Shell has made huge cash off the fact that we’re paying insane amounts for oil and gas over here. 

Yep, we’re not at all bitter about that. 🙄

The big guys find a way

The oil company has also been known to purchase its own shares, boosting its share prices. In fact, Shell has already bought $8.5 billion in its own shares so far this year. 

READ MORE | How do the Dutch feel about climate change?

In the UK (where Shell is currently based, after ditching their home country), the government has imposed a “solidarity tax”, moving cash from the big oil and gas companies to the people on the ground struggling to make ends meet due to the high prices. 

“Wow, that sounds great,” you say. “Let’s go for it here in the Netherlands too!”.

But alas, Minister of Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten, and State Secretary for Tax Affairs and Tax Administration Marnix van Rij, say it’s all just too complicated. 🤷‍♀️

We won’t get a similar tax here anytime soon, so we’ll just have to watch in envy over Brexit-land and admire their cool Robin Hood-ish approach. Ugh. 

Are you too ready to see the fossil fuel industry struggle as much as we are with paying the bills? Tell us all about it in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Kent Smith/Photographic Services/Shell International Limited
Previous articleHow did the Netherlands become the first country without stray dogs?
Next articleStop saving Kees the cat, he’s a purrfect swimmer; Dutch animal ambulance says
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Internationals flock to the Netherlands, making Dutch population jump

The Dutch population has skyrocketed by 120,000 over just six months, and those Dutchies say the cause is immigration —...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Internationals flock to the Netherlands, making Dutch population jump

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
The Dutch population has skyrocketed by 120,000 over just six months, and those Dutchies say the cause is immigration — wait a minute, that's...

Stop saving Kees the cat, he’s a purrfect swimmer; Dutch animal ambulance says

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The animal ambulance of Den Helder posted on Facebook this week saying that Kees the cat, a passionate and furry swimmer, doesn't need to...

How did the Netherlands become the first country without stray dogs?

Freya Sawbridge - 32
There are around 200 million stray dogs worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. Impressively, the Netherlands is not part of this statistic. It...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X