Hold onto your umbrellas and secure your garden gnomes, because a major storm is on its way.

Forecasters say strong winds are expected from Thursday evening, rolling into the Netherlands from the southwest and sweeping eastward overnight into Friday.

The night storm

As Weerplaza meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek tells AD, the storm will arrive on Thursday, but we won’t see it before the evening.

That gives you a little breathing room to finish errands, hang out your washing or enjoy a (brief) peaceful commute.

But once the evening arrives, the wind may show its teeth. Gusts of 100-120 km/h are possible, particularly along western and northwestern coasts, with some risk inland.

“Locally, the wind could be quite strong,” the weatherman says.

If you live near the coast, it might be a good night to put the recycling out earlier and bring in any lightweight patio furniture.

Heavy rain will join the bluster on Friday, October 24, with forecasters expecting 20-40 millimetres to fall across the country. If you’re heading out of the house, wellies and a waterproof jacket will be useful companions.

It will also be rather chilly, with temperatures of around 11 degrees Celsius in the north and northwest.

Quite the stormy season

This week’s squall could be something of a headline maker for the season, because it may be the third storm of the autumn and the fifth of the year.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions will turn noticeably colder. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 10 degrees, and possibly 7 to 8 degrees during showers.

So plan accordingly, enjoy the dramatic skies if you can watch safely from indoors, and maybe practise your dramatic hair-blow for social media.

Were you planning to cycle around the canals, or did you plan a cosy stay-at-home weekend and now the weather’s turned out just perfect for you? Tell us in the comments!