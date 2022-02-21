It continues: Storm Franklin brings code yellow to the Netherlands today

It’s been storming for the past five days in the Netherlands and today isn’t any different. 🌬

Storm Franklin reached peak strength yesterday evening but has caused the KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) to issue a code yellow warning for today, reports the NOS.

Good ol’ Storm Franklin

There is some good news at least — Franklin is not as strong as the storms of the past few days. Overall, he’ll hit us with winds of about 90km/h.

Sometime around noon today, the winds are expected to calm down. The NS also (the national railway line) expects all trains to run without trouble.

Six days of stormy weather

Storms Dudley and Eunice have already loosened a roof-tile or two in the Netherlands, to put it mildly. Despite easing measures kicking in on Friday — which would have allowed for open bars until 1 AM — many businesses closed their doors early to protect customers and staff from the storm.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, a code red warning rightfully predicted a high risk of falling trees, loose flying objects and storm damage to buildings.

What’s the damage?

The NOS reports that storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the country. In all of the Netherlands, four people lost their lives because of the storm.

Schiphol Airport had to scrap a total of 350 flights on Friday and about 80 bridges across the country were not in operation.

On top of that, from 2 PM onwards on Friday the NS stopped almost all trams and trains.

How did you experience this stormy weather? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: freedom_naruk@hotmail.com/Depositphotos