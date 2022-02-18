BREAKING: Code red for storm Eunice in the Netherlands

Help! The official warning for storm Eunice has been bumped up to a code red in the west of the Netherlands. 🚨

Only this morning we’ve reported a code orange across the Netherlands for the stormy power couple, Dudley and Eunice. Now, the KNMI (The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) has decided to issue a code red for the west of the Netherlands.

This affects the provinces Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, Friesland, Zeeland, and Flevoland which are expected to be hit full force by the storm, reports the NOS. 🌬

The storm is expected to hit the Netherlands at around 2 PM this afternoon and blow across the country well into the evening.

What does code red mean?

Code red means that especially in these areas there is a high risk of danger through falling trees, loosening roof tiles, or free-flying objects.

In response to the warning, the NS has cancelled many of its trains, schools and GGD testing locations remain closed, and the general advice is to stay and work from home.

All we can say is, take this advice to heart and stay out of the danger zone, kids!

