All Dutch residents can get a free €1,000 to spend on a training course

Farah Al Mazouni
As of March 1, Dutch residents and their partners can apply and receive up to €1,000 to splurge on a training course of their choosing. How neat! 🤩

Whether you’re currently employed or unemployed, anyone who fits the criteria can submit an application requesting the fund to spend on a training, course, or education according to NU.nl.

€218 million were made available for this year’s STAP budget with the goal to stimulate the labour market position (hence the name) as a subsidy that replaces tax deduction for training costs.

It’s free money 💸

If you’re skeptical about the whole deal, then know that the government is offering this opportunity to workers and jobseekers alike to support them in keeping their jobs or to provide the push needed for them find a new job.

How can you apply? We’re glad you asked! The STAP application will be available through it’s official portal by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) and the Dutch Education Executive Agency (DUO) as of March 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, both DUO and UWV provided more information regarding STAP for anyone who’s interested in reviewing the courses offered, prepare for their application, or would like to offer courses through the portal. So fire up that keyboard and start eyeing some course! 👀⌨️

Will you be claiming the €1,000 to spend on your education this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

