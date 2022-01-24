Stowaway found in a cargo plane landing at Schiphol Airport

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
The Royal Dutch Military Police found a man in the nose wheel of a cargo plane arriving at Schiphol Airport from South Africa last Sunday. 😱

Authorities did not reveal the man’s identity to the public yet, reports the NOS.

Against all odds

The man survived for approximately 11 hours on the flight, with one stop in Nairobi, Kenya. 🛩 It is rare for stowaways to survive long flights, particularly due to low oxygen levels at high altitudes and the cold.

Upon discovery, the man’s body temperature was immediately raised, and by the time the ambulance arrived, he was answering basic questions.

Richard Schuurman, a freelance aviation journalist, said it was a miracle that the man survived the flight.

He went to the hospital for further check-ups but was “doing well” by the time the ambulance left. 🚑

Once the man recovers and is cleared from the hospital, the Asylum Seekers Centre will process and determine his status as a potential asylum seeker.

What do you think of this stowaway story? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

