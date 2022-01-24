Stowaway found in a cargo plane landing at Schiphol Airport

The Royal Dutch Military Police found a man in the nose wheel of a cargo plane arriving at Schiphol Airport from South Africa last Sunday. 😱

Authorities did not reveal the man’s identity to the public yet, reports the NOS.

Against all odds

The man survived for approximately 11 hours on the flight, with one stop in Nairobi, Kenya. 🛩 It is rare for stowaways to survive long flights, particularly due to low oxygen levels at high altitudes and the cold.

Upon discovery, the man’s body temperature was immediately raised, and by the time the ambulance arrived, he was answering basic questions.

Stowaway passenger found at @Schiphol in the nose gear bay of an aircraft that arrived from South Africa. The person is reasonably well. That’s a miracle. https://t.co/brQGOQEJEM — Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) January 23, 2022 Richard Schuurman, a freelance aviation journalist, said it was a miracle that the man survived the flight.

He went to the hospital for further check-ups but was “doing well” by the time the ambulance left. 🚑

Once the man recovers and is cleared from the hospital, the Asylum Seekers Centre will process and determine his status as a potential asylum seeker.

What do you think of this stowaway story? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Tasfoto/Depositphotos