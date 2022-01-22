BREAKING: OMT advises re-opening Dutch society until 8 PM

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised the Dutch cabinet to open society up again until 8 PM.

Yep, you read that right. The Netherlands may be coming out of its “hard lockdown” and everything from restaurants, cinemas, and museums may open up and receive visitors again, reports NRC.

This re-opening comes in light of the cultural sector opening its doors in protest against the cabinet’s lockdown restrictions.

The cabinet plans to follow the OMT’s advice, however, they are still unsure about the latest closing time being 8 PM.

There might also be exceptions to the closing time for theatres and for the public at sporting events, which may have a closing time of 10 PM.

“Strict conditions”

The OMT has also stated that the re-opening of Dutch society must occur under “firm conditions.”

This means that certain coronavirus measures which were already enforced will continue to be upheld, such as using a corona pass for entry, mandatory seating in restaurants, and restrictions on the number of visitors.

More details about re-opening Dutch society will be announced during the press conference on Tuesday, January 25, at 7 PM — which DutchReview will also cover.

Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

