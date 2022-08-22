If the world biked like the Dutch, CO2 emissions from cars would drop by 20%

The humble bike has been any environmentalist’s best friend for decades. That’s why everyone should start acting more Dutch and jump on a bike whenever possible.

Even better — it’s 100% official. Research recently published in the Communications Earth & Environment journal confirms what we’ve known forever: biking is better.

The study found that if everyone biked as much as the Dutch, we could cut the CO2 emissions from car usage by about 20%. That’s a huge help in the fight against the climate emergency.

The study compiled data from 1962 to 2015, putting together the first-ever global overview of bike use and ownership.

We like to move-it move-it

Transport is a key part of most societies across the world, be it in the shape of a horse, a scooter, a bike, a bus, or an electric car — people need to move.

That’s also why the transport sector contributes to about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Half of this comes from cars, which have been a fan favourite for commuting for ages.

Dutch it up

The Dutch manage to bike an average of 2.6 kilometres a day — quite a bit more than most developed nations, which still rely mostly on car driving.

However, encouraging everyone to bike as much as the Dutch is easier said than done. The Netherlands’ landscape is famously as flat as its pancakes and, despite the rain, Dutch temperatures are relatively comfortable all year long.

Other countries struggle more with normalising biking due to difficult terrain, uncomfortable or unreliable temperatures, and social stigma.

The best of both worlds

Difficulties nevertheless, the report claims there is enormous potential for increasing global biking habits, so if you’re planning on heading back to your home country, there’s no need to give up on biking culture just yet.

And if the climate crisis isn’t enough to get people going (or biking), it might be worth remembering the health benefits of swapping out the car with some physical activity.

Biking more can help reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and improve global public health.

So, Dutchies have set a great example, which, if followed, will help the health of humans and the planet — at the same time!

Have you been inspired to bike more? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

