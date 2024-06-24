It’s pretty, popular and perfect for students — until it comes to finding housing. The shortage of student homes in Utrecht is increasing, and the council fears it’s only going to get worse.

Utrecht is already one of the most expensive cities for students, but it’s taking more than just their money. It’s taking months to find somewhere to live.

Councilor Dennis de Vries writes that the lack of spaces available is worrying, especially compared to previous years.

A shortage of 10,000 student homes is on the cards by 2030, the AD shares.

Why is it getting worse?

Aside from housing generally being WAY less affordable, students are also struggling because of, well, other students.

The high costs and lack of spaces make it harder for graduates to move on, and as many as 22% are still living in student rooms after three years.

De Vries also believes the increasing shortage is largely due to the rise of international students, who are set to double by 2030.

That’s despite indications from the city’s universities that they want to attract fewer foreign students to study there.

i think if two university libraries and a whole city can’t cope with the amount of students the university accepts per year, maybe the university shouldn’t accept that many people, but idk that’s just me wondering how to fix the social and housing issues in utrecht…… — lua 🍉 (@__aitne) October 26, 2023

Hope for a solution

Students might joke about living in the library, but the municipality is working on ways to create more space for them before this becomes a reality.

One increasingly popular solution is hospitaverhuur (landlady rental), where students live in the same house as the landlord.

But if that’s a bit too close for comfort, the temporary housing project Pagelaan will also be completed this year, making space for around 100 students.

What do you think about Utrecht’s student housing shortage? Let us know in the comments below.