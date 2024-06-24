Finding student housing in this Dutch city is almost impossible (and no, it’s not Amsterdam)

Textbook student troubles 🙃

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
international-students-sharing-house-in-the-netherlands-hanging-out-in-kitchen-talking-about-being-unable-to-get-huurtoeslag
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/student-house.html?filter=all&qview=135108120

It’s pretty, popular and perfect for students — until it comes to finding housing. The shortage of student homes in Utrecht is increasing, and the council fears it’s only going to get worse.

Utrecht is already one of the most expensive cities for students, but it’s taking more than just their money. It’s taking months to find somewhere to live.

Councilor Dennis de Vries writes that the lack of spaces available is worrying, especially compared to previous years.

A shortage of 10,000 student homes is on the cards by 2030, the AD shares.

Why is it getting worse?

Aside from housing generally being WAY less affordable, students are also struggling because of, well, other students.

READ MORE | 5 things to know about the Dutch student housing crisis

The high costs and lack of spaces make it harder for graduates to move on, and as many as 22% are still living in student rooms after three years.

De Vries also believes the increasing shortage is largely due to the rise of international students, who are set to double by 2030.

That’s despite indications from the city’s universities that they want to attract fewer foreign students to study there.

Hope for a solution

Students might joke about living in the library, but the municipality is working on ways to create more space for them before this becomes a reality.

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

One increasingly popular solution is hospitaverhuur (landlady rental), where students live in the same house as the landlord.

But if that’s a bit too close for comfort, the temporary housing project Pagelaan will also be completed this year, making space for around 100 students.

What do you think about Utrecht’s student housing shortage? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Did someone say summer? Warm, sunny weather finally arrives in the Netherlands
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Did someone say summer? Warm, sunny weather finally arrives in the Netherlands

After three weeks of cold, rainy weather, summer is finally coming to the Netherlands this week! Thunderstorms and mosquitos are June's...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Did someone say summer? Warm, sunny weather finally arrives in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
After three weeks of cold, rainy weather, summer is finally coming to the Netherlands this week! Thunderstorms and mosquitos are June's main characters, but they're...

Thousands of people in the Netherlands have just lost their GP: here’s why

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
If you've been hit by a particularly irritating ailment, need to pop down to your local doctor, and are registered at a Co-Med practice......

Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 1
Usually, you think of positive things when someone tells you that history is about to be made. However, in this case, you might just...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.