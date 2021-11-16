Dutch quirk #8: dress the same as every other Dutchie (AKA the Dutch uniform)

The Dutch are endlessly unique, interesting, and innovative in so many areas of their life — except when it comes to fashion.

Listen, we’re not trying to hate on Dutch people and their sense of style but it’s pretty predictable. 🤷‍♀️

Just a little pre-disclaimer before we start: none of these points applies or matter on King’s Day. 🍊

What is it?

For men, the classic Dutch fit consists of:

Hoodie (bonus points for Levi’s or Nike logo)

Blue skinny jeans

Dirty Adidas Stan Smith or Nike Air Max sneakers

For the Dutch dudes who are feelin’ a lil fancy, their choices are often a navy or black blazer with some trousers and pointy dress shoes. 👞

As for Dutch women, we have a little more variety going on in their outfits:

Leopard-print flare pants

Leather motorcycle jacket

Dr. Marten boots (must be platform! because they could use an inch or two height-wise 😏), Nike Air Force 1s, or Platform Converse high tops

Anything from Zara

Dutch girls also love doing their hair in half-updos or style their hair with a hair claw of some sort.

Why do they do it?

Two words: doe normaal. Dutchies don’t want to stand out from the crowd by wearing something really different or unique. They just want to blend in with the crowd and not draw too much attention to themselves.

Sticking to this uniform is also in line with the Dutch tendency to be frugal. Buying new clothes all the time to keep up with fashion trends is so last year for your wallet! 💁‍♀️

Why is it quirky?

A lot of Dutchies dress in a pretty similar way, which can be very amusing to spot. You would expect a little more fun and spontaneity with how free and tolerant the society is, but nope!

Of course, not every Dutchie does this, and you’ll see a lot more varied looks in cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam than in smaller cities.

Should you join in?

This one’s really up to you, boo! If you enjoy blending in with the crowd and not having to think too much about your outfits every day, go for it. Or if you think it’s too boring, then do your own thing and shine amongst the sea of hoodies and white sneakers. 🕺✨

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!