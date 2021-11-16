Dutch quirk #8: dress the same as every other Dutchie (AKA the Dutch uniform)

By Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
HomeCultureDutch quirk #8: dress the same as every other Dutchie (AKA the...

The Dutch are endlessly unique, interesting, and innovative in so many areas of their life — except when it comes to fashion.

Listen, we’re not trying to hate on Dutch people and their sense of style but it’s pretty predictable. 🤷‍♀️

Just a little pre-disclaimer before we start: none of these points applies or matter on King’s Day. 🍊

What is it?

For men, the classic Dutch fit consists of:

  • Hoodie (bonus points for Levi’s or Nike logo)
  • Blue skinny jeans
  • Dirty Adidas Stan Smith or Nike Air Max sneakers

For the Dutch dudes who are feelin’ a lil fancy, their choices are often a navy or black blazer with some trousers and pointy dress shoes. 👞

As for Dutch women, we have a little more variety going on in their outfits:

  • Leopard-print flare pants
  • Leather motorcycle jacket
  • Dr. Marten boots (must be platform! because they could use an inch or two height-wise 😏), Nike Air Force 1s, or Platform Converse high tops
  • Anything from Zara

Dutch girls also love doing their hair in half-updos or style their hair with a hair claw of some sort.

Why do they do it?

Two words: doe normaal. Dutchies don’t want to stand out from the crowd by wearing something really different or unique. They just want to blend in with the crowd and not draw too much attention to themselves.

Sticking to this uniform is also in line with the Dutch tendency to be frugal. Buying new clothes all the time to keep up with fashion trends is so last year for your wallet! 💁‍♀️

Why is it quirky? 

A lot of Dutchies dress in a pretty similar way, which can be very amusing to spot. You would expect a little more fun and spontaneity with how free and tolerant the society is, but nope!

Of course, not every Dutchie does this, and you’ll see a lot more varied looks in cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam than in smaller cities.

Should you join in? 

This one’s really up to you, boo! If you enjoy blending in with the crowd and not having to think too much about your outfits every day, go for it. Or if you think it’s too boring, then do your own thing and shine amongst the sea of hoodies and white sneakers. 🕺✨

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleDutch Quirk #23: Perform the “lekker wave” if something is delicious
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch Quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X