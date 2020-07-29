Quick, grab your swimmers and your sun hats — our one day of Dutch summer will arrive this Friday!

It’s been a rainy July, but this Friday we’ll finally catch a break from the grey skies. Reaching temperatures of 30 degrees with plenty of sun, Friday is set to be a true beach day all across the Netherlands. If you’re looking for the perfect beach to hang out on, check out our favourite beaches in the Netherlands. And if you don’t find yourself by the sea, you can also head to the best swimming pools in the Netherlands.

Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Brabant and Limburg will get the best of the day, with temperatures peaking there at 33 degrees. On the Wadden Islands, we’ll see slightly lower temperatures, but it will certainly be a summery day across the Netherlands this Friday. “It will be a real beach day,” says Marjon de Hond of Buienradar.

Of course, the day after, we’ll be right back to typical Dutch summer weather: rain, and lower temperatures, around the low twenties. Sunday will also be quite a bit cooler, around 20 degrees in most of the country— but at least it’s set to be dry (we have to take what we can get from the Dutch weather gods, honestly).

Feature Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied.