Summer storms approach the Netherlands after sunny days

For once, Dutch people are finally going to be excited about rain in the Netherlands.

As most of you have noticed, the Netherlands is in the middle of one of its longest heatwaves this summer. From soaring temperatures to drought, it’s no wonder people want the rain back. 🤔

Thunderstorms and rain

Wouter van Bernebeek, a meteorologist from Weerplaza, expects thunderstorms all week next week — but they’ll be at their worst on Monday and Wednesday.

Showers are also expected on other days of the week, but less severely. The storms will be a huge relief for the dry ground, but watch out — it’s not all positive just yet.

“The rain falls on hard, parched ground in a short time, and then flows away. […] The risk of flooding increases, something we also regularly saw in the second half of August 2020 after that heatwave.” says van Bernebeek.

Warm weather continues

On top of the thunderstorms, the heatwave will continue for a few more days. Van Bernebeek expects temperatures to reach 30 degrees Celsius around many parts of the Netherlands next Monday and Tuesday. ☀️

Temperatures will slightly decrease in most cities on Wednesday, and will drop down to a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Brrr! 🥶😉

Are you excited about the rain? Tell us what you think in the comments! 👇