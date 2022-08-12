Doei! More people are moving away from Randstad than the other way around

Centrally-located, bustling, and well-connected big cities — the Randstad area in the Netherlands is popular for a reason. So why are people leaving?

Well, quite simply, it seems Dutch people prefer the countryside, less packed neighbourhoods, and more peace and quiet.

By Dutch design

Randstad literally means “round city”/”circle city”, and it’s an area including the four biggest cities in the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht), and everything between them.

It’s designed to merge the main Dutch cities, making work, commuting, and living easier and more efficient.

For quite some time now, though, it’s been an increasing trend that people choose to move away from the area, writes NOS. They seem to prefer “the rest of the Netherlands“, as we like to call it. 🤭

Suits some, but not all

It’s ideal for some, such as young professionals living flexible and dynamic lifestyles and people who just moved to the Netherlands, looking for that international-friendly city life.

We’re talking students, 20-somethings, and busy international workers.

Translation: “Much attention is paid to the so-called Randstad migration, but if you then look at this map from CBS, you will see that Almere, for example, is one of the most popular destinations – a municipality that is strongly linked to Amsterdam. That’s not an exodus from the Randstad.

For others, however, Randstad is just not really it. It’s no secret that the Dutch housing situation is rather grim at the moment, and the cash-to-space ratio can be pretty off in the major cities.

Better to move somewhere the kids can run around in a massive garden and where you can actually afford to have a spare bedroom for guests.

Needless to say, moving out of the Randstad is by far more popular among 30+ folks than the younger generations.

What do you prefer: Randstad or anywhere else? Tell us in the comments below!

