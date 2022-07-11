Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

Today, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands wants to show his support for the people of Ukraine and Zelenskyy’s government. As a result, he has found himself in Kyiv, surrounded by rubble.

Why? As part of his visit, Rutte was brought to some of the worst-affected suburbs of the city: Borodyanka, Butsha and Irpin.

It is his first time visiting the country since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine. In May, the Dutch minister of foreign affairs met with Zelenskyy.

And now, so will Rutte. This afternoon, both the Dutch PM and the president of Ukraine will meet to host a press conference.

Dutch support for Ukraine

During this, they will discuss Dutch support for Ukraine, which certainly exists.

From masses of people singing in Dam Square and the Dutch government’s condemnation of the actions of Russia, to the setting up of numerous charities to support Ukraine, the Netherlands has not been shy to show support for the country.

READ MORE | Dutch cabinet supplies two fighter jets to back Ukraine, willing to do more

This support has also come in the form of weapons, with the Dutch providing €172.2 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine.

Included in this delivery, are fighter jets and Howitzers, with the Netherlands announcing that three more of the huge military weapons will be delivered to Ukraine.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

