Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

Today, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands wants to show his support for the people of Ukraine and Zelenskyy’s government. As a result, he has found himself in Kyiv, surrounded by rubble.

Why? As part of his visit, Rutte was brought to some of the worst-affected suburbs of the city: Borodyanka, Butsha and Irpin.

On the road with @KononenkoMak @tochytskyi and @jennesdemol1 for the visit of Dutch PM @MinPres Mark Rutte to Irpin Bucha Borodyanka Hostomel and Kyiv. Interviewed by @WouterZwart, Dutch PM states “one can only understand Russian agression, if you have seen it yourself.” 🇳🇱🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/THSYlRfMLp — Karel Burger Dirven (@KBurgerDirven) July 11, 2022

It is his first time visiting the country since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine. In May, the Dutch minister of foreign affairs met with Zelenskyy.

This morning I arrived in #Kyiv for meetings with the Ukrainian government, together with my colleague @Abaerbock. Started my visit in #Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OZeXf3M66k — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) May 10, 2022

And now, so will Rutte. This afternoon, both the Dutch PM and the president of Ukraine will meet to host a press conference.

Dutch support for Ukraine

During this, they will discuss Dutch support for Ukraine, which certainly exists.

From masses of people singing in Dam Square and the Dutch government’s condemnation of the actions of Russia, to the setting up of numerous charities to support Ukraine, the Netherlands has not been shy to show support for the country.

This support has also come in the form of weapons, with the Dutch providing €172.2 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine.

Included in this delivery, are fighter jets and Howitzers, with the Netherlands announcing that three more of the huge military weapons will be delivered to Ukraine.

