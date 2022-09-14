Sywert van Lienden caught on tape saying he wanted to get “filthy rich”

While most coronavirus controversies seem far away, Sywert van Lienden’s case continues.

In a recording found by the Public Prosecution Service (OM), van Lienden said he wanted to become “filthy rich” from a controversial mask deal that he made with the Dutch government.

Unfortunately, he was successful. Van Lienden and his partners, Bernd Damme and Camille van Gestel, made millions of euros in profit after selling face masks to the government — all while claiming it was on a “non-profit basis.”

Inflammatory recordings

De Volkskrant unearthed the recordings, which originated from a conversation between Van Lienden and his partner in April 2020.

“[…] One demand is that all four of us become very rich because it is one big middle finger from the government”, said van Lienden.

“We’re just going to get that shit to the Netherlands, and all four of us will become millionaires.”

The investigation continues

Van Lienden, Damme, Van Gestel are suspected of embezzlement, fraud, and money laundering.

Their financial assets in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland were seized last month, but the investigation with the Public Prosecution Service continues.

