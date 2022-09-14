Overwhelmed with tourists: Amsterdam might introduce a day-tripper tax

Amsterdam already introduced a tax on tourist accommodations — but that might change with the sheer number of tourists.  

With that, the Amsterdam City Council is even considering implementing a tax on incoming daytrippers to tackle overcrowding in the Venice of the North. 

Busier than ever

The country’s capital seems to be a much more popular tourist destination than expected post-pandemic. (Coffee shops, amirite?) 

READ MORE: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

The city’s statisticians predicted a maximum of 17.5 million stays in 2022, according to Het Parool

ABN AMRO reported 18 million day trip bookings in the city’s hotels and Airbnbs this year, which certainly gives Amsterdam a festival vibe. 

Winter is coming!

It seems likely the number of tourists will be higher at the end of the year.

Amsterdam’s Light Festival is a popular tourist activity, so it’s expected to bring in even more visitors for the holiday season. 

The master plan is not working

According to ABN AMRO’s economist, Stef Driessen, even the tourist tax isn’t enough to curb the number of tourists. 

“Amsterdam already has the highest tourist tax in Europe,” says Driessen. 

Many locals of the historical canal area are tired of the massive number of tourists and want the city council to take action to solve the problem. 

What do you think of the idea of taxing the tourists in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments!

Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Hungary and moved to the Netherlands to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

