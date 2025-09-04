- Advertisement -

You may be feeling the seasonal depression creeping up on you these past few days, but this weekend should banish it for a little longer. Temperatures will soar as high as 28 degrees in some places.

Yep, ignore those clouds and scattered showers this morning and look towards the not-so-distant future.

From this afternoon, autumn will be temporarily pushed back a step, making way for temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius in the west and up to 24 degrees in the east.

Sunny and dry from Friday

According to Weeronline, on Friday, we can forget the rain for the most part, with sunny weather and dry spells forecast throughout the country and comfortable temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees.

On Saturday, while the morning will begin with some clouds, the country will welcome warmer air, bringing temperatures between 23 and 24 degrees in the afternoon.

Those of us on the Wadden Islands will have a slightly cooler day with temperatures lingering around 21 degrees — but hey, that’s still pretty balmy.

Thinking of barbecueing? Then Saturday evening is the time to do it, with temperatures expected to remain at around 20 degrees by 8 PM.

Sunday is when it really heats up

However, the big throwback to summer will hit on Sunday, with temperatures soaring to between 25 and 28 degrees across the country.

Those of us in the north may experience stronger winds — but are they really much of a problem if they’re so nice and warm?

However, as Nelly Furtado says, all good things come to an end. By Sunday evening, showers will hit Zeeland before moving on to the rest of us.

From Monday, temperatures will gradually dip, returning to more typical September weather.

