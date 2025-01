Dutch Tesla owners are suddenly realising that their sleek cars come with an unexpected feature: second-hand embarrassment.

Many discussions have unfolded in the Netherlands about owning a Tesla β€” and feeling shame about it. 😬

Where is this coming from?

Elon Musk, once hailed as an environmentally conscious tech visionary, now appears to swim in a pool of controversies.

The latest spectacle includes a Nazi salute to Trump supporters β€” an incident that would be shocking if he hadn’t already shown outward support for extreme right-wing parties.

Are Tesla owners jumping ship (or car)?

Now, some social media users are threatening to get rid of their Teslas β€” but just how serious are they?Β

To confirm these claims, Fortune shares the results from a Dutch polling group, Een Vandaag, which surveyed 432 Tesla owners in the Netherlands.

The results were clear: 31% of respondents have already sold or plan to sell their cars. The remaining 69% might face denial, hoping that Musk might log off one day. 🀞

Of course, this sample size isn’t large enough to be conclusive. However, it does highlight an ongoing shift in attitude β€” one that suggests that Dutchies might disapprove of Musk’s right-wing antics.

Also telling was how those surveyed responded when asked whether they were proud to drive a Tesla: every second respondent answered “no.”

For some, the question was a bit confusing, with 10% saying they didn’t know.

Regardless, for Musk, the damage of this rejection will probably be a little drop in an ocean of wealth.Β πŸ’§

