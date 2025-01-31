‘Tesla shame’ spikes in the Netherlands: Roughly 1 in 3 owners are ready to sell

From innovation to humiliation...

Dutch Tesla owners are suddenly realising that their sleek cars come with an unexpected feature: second-hand embarrassment. 

Many discussions have unfolded in the Netherlands about owning a Tesla — and feeling shame about it. 😬

Where is this coming from?

Elon Musk, once hailed as an environmentally conscious tech visionary, now appears to swim in a pool of controversies. 

The latest spectacle includes a Nazi salute to Trump supporters — an incident that would be shocking if he hadn’t already shown outward support for extreme right-wing parties. 

Are Tesla owners jumping ship (or car)?

Now, some social media users are threatening to get rid of their Teslas — but just how serious are they? 

To confirm these claims, Fortune shares the results from a Dutch polling group, Een Vandaag, which surveyed 432 Tesla owners in the Netherlands.

The results were clear: 31% of respondents have already sold or plan to sell their cars. The remaining 69% might face denial, hoping that Musk might log off one day. 🤞

Of course, this sample size isn’t large enough to be conclusive. However, it does highlight an ongoing shift in attitude — one that suggests that Dutchies might disapprove of Musk’s right-wing antics. 

@hzevolutionfilmz "I BOUGHT THIS BEFORE WE KNEW ELON WAS CRAZY" LOL 😆 😂 #tesla #elonmusk #sanfrancisco #sf #comment #rainyday ♬ Innovations – Ivan Luzan

Also telling was how those surveyed responded when asked whether they were proud to drive a Tesla: every second respondent answered “no.”

For some, the question was a bit confusing, with 10% saying they didn’t know.

Regardless, for Musk, the damage of this rejection will probably be a little drop in an ocean of wealth. 💧

Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

