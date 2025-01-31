CultureSociety

10 differences between Turkish and Dutch people

A true cross-cultural adventure

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Updated:

From everyday habits to deep-rooted traditions, the differences between Turkish and Dutch people are fascinating, to say the least. 

I was born in Turkey (or Türkiye, as many of us now know it) and visit often, but I spent nearly my entire life growing up in the Netherlands.

The result? I’ve developed a unique appreciation for both cultures — and a self-proclaimed authority to compare and contrast them. 😋

1. Turks have… questionable driving skills 

composite-image-of-turkish-roads-compared-to-dutch-roads-traffic
A stark contrast between the unpredictable chaos of Turkish roads compared to the seamless organization of the Dutch. Image: DutchReview

One of the first things I noticed after moving was the huge difference in driving etiquette.

In Istanbul, chaotic driving is the norm. Nearly getting into a car accident three times a day is part of the culture. 😅

In the Netherlands, however, the roads are a place of precision. A small misstep can land you in trouble. 

The Dutch take their driver’s licences seriously. In Turkey? Let’s just say you could practically buy one.

2. Dutchies love their pre-planned rendezvous 

Dutchies extend their love for rules to their agendas. Plans are made weeks in advance, and spontaneity is often not appreciated. 

READ MORE | The Dutch agenda: plans to take over the world

In Turkey, it’s quite the opposite. Showing up unannounced or “çatkapi” is not just normal, but welcomed!

3. Turks adore animals, especially strays

brown-cute-cat-eating-food-head-in-plastic-bag-turkish-clothing-store-in-istanbul
Most people also let them rest in their stores and restaurants! Image: Depositphotos

Turkey is known for streets full of stray animals, but they are far from neglected creatures.  

Okay — maybe not all Turkish people love them equally, considering the controversial ban on stray animals. However, many Turks adore and protect these animals with their entire soul. 

Turkey has become internationally known for its stray community, and their presence is accepted as a major part of its cities’ identities.

Feeding and caring for them is part of a deeply ingrained cultural routine. 

The Dutch, on the other hand, take a different approach. Their streets are spotless and stray-free, reflecting their desire for order and aesthetic harmony. 

4. Dutchies follow rules 

Doe maar normaal dan doe je gek genoeg” (just act normal it’s already crazy enough) is basically the national motto. In short, it’s general knowledge to act as normally as possible. 

Whether it’s driving, waiting in line, or filing paperwork, there’s a system in place that Dutchies love to stick to. 

READ MORE | 5 unspoken rules in the Netherlands

Things are done a little differently down in Turkey…

Rules are seen more as flexible guidelines. We could even say rules are optional in Turkey. 

My advice as a Turk? If you follow the rules too closely, you’re probably doing it wrong. 

5. Turks have a rich cuisine 

composite-image-comparing-turkish-meze-to-dutch-bitterballen
Mouth = watering. Image: DutchReview

Turkish cuisine is spectacular (and yes, I might be biased). From olive oil to yoghurt and spices, Turkish cooking is like no other, and if you were to taste my grandmother’s dishes, you would say the same. 

Dutch cuisine, while wholesome, is… simpler. Think cheese or hagelslag on bread

Delicious? Sure! But nothing compares to the rich and vibrant flavours of Turkish food. 

6. Dutchies take their sweet time with construction 

Ever noticed how Dutch streets are always under construction? 

In the Netherlands, projects seem to drag on for years.

READ MORE | Take me to…church? 10 types of converted religious buildings in the Netherlands

In Turkey, it’s the opposite. Buildings seem to spring up overnight (often illegally).

The Dutch can take a page out of the Turkish book of construction. It’s not perfect — but at least Turks can rapidly build real estate and housing. 

Is it impressive efficiency or sheer recklessness? You decide. 

7. Turks prioritise hospitality above all 

@dutchreview I also wouldn’t wanna help me for minimum wage 🙃 #netherlands #dutch #albertheijn #dutchreview ♬ sonido original – Dimerhn

Anyone who’s visited Turkey knows that hospitality is at the very heart of Turkish culture. 

Despite the chaos, Turks find a way to host guests with warmth and generosity. 

The Dutch are polite and kind (when absolutely necessary) but have a more reserved approach to customer service. 

Hospitality in the Netherlands doesn’t quite compare to Turkey’s charm. 

8. Dutchies don’t like to draw attention to themselves

Most Dutch people seem to prefer blending in. Their fashion choices sure don’t seem to demand attention, especially when they ride their bikes in casual flip-flops and dress in muted colours.

Contrarily, Turks are known for their felt presence. It’s not uncommon for Turks to have heated (but friendly) debates with one another and make the entire restaurant think they’re arguing over a decades-long family fued while they’re just debating how much sirke is the right amount to add to çorba.

They’re definitely more at peace with dramatic gestures for attention. (Exhibit A: Turkish soap operas)

9. Turks put their car horns to good use

photo-of-person-honking-inside-car-traffic-bad-weather-on-road
It feels suspicious when there’s nobody honking… 😑 Image: Depositphotos

In Turkey, one thing they do know is how to use that car horn. It’s simply another way of communicating with one another. 

Whether for a friendly greeting, a warning, or impatience, the honk is just another native language for them. 

READ MORE | Renting a car in the Netherlands: driving in Amsterdam and beyond

In the Netherlands, honking is rare. Even in extreme danger, Dutch drivers stay as composed as possible. Road rage isn’t in their vocabulary. 

10. Dutchies have yet to master the art of hair transplants

Everyone knows that Turkey has mastered the beauty game. 

From hair transplants to perfectly threaded eyebrows, they offer top-tier services at affordable prices with a side of cheeky tea and gossip. 

In contrast, Dutch beauty services are (very) expensive and less specialised. Let’s just say they have some catching up to do.

Instead of seeing these as negative differences, I see them as opportunities to learn from other cultures. 🤓

And what did we learn? Dutchies need to bend the rules a little, and Turks need to meditate now and again. 🧘🏻‍♀️

Do you think this list was accurate? What else would you add to it? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
‘Tesla shame’ spikes in the Netherlands: Roughly 1 in 3 owners are ready to sell
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Amsterdam

Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide for 2025

Welcome to our epic guide to edibles in Amsterdam in , where we'll tell you where to find the best...
DutchReview Crew -
Culture

Why are there so many explosions in the Netherlands lately?

In 2024, the number of attacks carried out with explosives in the Netherlands soared. There were no less than 1,130...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -
Culture

Maps of the Netherlands: 9 maps to understand the Dutch landscape

It's a running joke that Holland is flatter than a stroopwafel, but have you ever wondered what maps of the...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Amsterdam

Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide for 2025

Welcome to our epic guide to edibles in Amsterdam in , where we'll tell you where to find the best...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

‘Tesla shame’ spikes in the Netherlands: Roughly 1 in 3 owners are ready to sell

Ada Dolanay - 0
Dutch Tesla owners are suddenly realising that their sleek cars come with an unexpected feature: second-hand embarrassment.  Many discussions have unfolded in the Netherlands about...

If you’re homeless in the Netherlands, what support is out there?

Chuka Nwanazia - 22
The issue of homelessness can be a very serious one, and even a wealthy country like the Netherlands has its fair share of homeless...

Sorry guys, shrinkflation is very real in the Netherlands

Lina Leskovec - 0
We all notice when the total on our shopping bill increases, but unfortunately, there's another sneakier phenomenon that's making our lives more expensive. Manufacturers...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar