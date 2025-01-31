10 differences between Turkish and Dutch people

From everyday habits to deep-rooted traditions, the differences between Turkish and Dutch people are fascinating, to say the least.

I was born in Turkey (or Türkiye, as many of us now know it) and visit often, but I spent nearly my entire life growing up in the Netherlands.

The result? I’ve developed a unique appreciation for both cultures — and a self-proclaimed authority to compare and contrast them. 😋

1. Turks have… questionable driving skills

A stark contrast between the unpredictable chaos of Turkish roads compared to the seamless organization of the Dutch. Image: DutchReview

One of the first things I noticed after moving was the huge difference in driving etiquette.

In Istanbul, chaotic driving is the norm. Nearly getting into a car accident three times a day is part of the culture. 😅

In the Netherlands, however, the roads are a place of precision. A small misstep can land you in trouble.

The Dutch take their driver’s licences seriously. In Turkey? Let’s just say you could practically buy one.

2. Dutchies love their pre-planned rendezvous

Dutchies extend their love for rules to their agendas. Plans are made weeks in advance, and spontaneity is often not appreciated.

In Turkey, it’s quite the opposite. Showing up unannounced or “çatkapi” is not just normal, but welcomed!

3. Turks adore animals, especially strays

Most people also let them rest in their stores and restaurants! Image: Depositphotos

Turkey is known for streets full of stray animals, but they are far from neglected creatures.

Okay — maybe not all Turkish people love them equally, considering the controversial ban on stray animals. However, many Turks adore and protect these animals with their entire soul.

Turkey has become internationally known for its stray community, and their presence is accepted as a major part of its cities’ identities.

Feeding and caring for them is part of a deeply ingrained cultural routine.

The Dutch, on the other hand, take a different approach. Their streets are spotless and stray-free, reflecting their desire for order and aesthetic harmony.

4. Dutchies follow rules

“Doe maar normaal dan doe je gek genoeg” (just act normal it’s already crazy enough) is basically the national motto. In short, it’s general knowledge to act as normally as possible.

Whether it’s driving, waiting in line, or filing paperwork, there’s a system in place that Dutchies love to stick to.

Things are done a little differently down in Turkey…

Rules are seen more as flexible guidelines. We could even say rules are optional in Turkey.

My advice as a Turk? If you follow the rules too closely, you’re probably doing it wrong.

5. Turks have a rich cuisine

Mouth = watering. Image: DutchReview

Turkish cuisine is spectacular (and yes, I might be biased). From olive oil to yoghurt and spices, Turkish cooking is like no other, and if you were to taste my grandmother’s dishes, you would say the same.

Dutch cuisine, while wholesome, is… simpler. Think cheese or hagelslag on bread.

Delicious? Sure! But nothing compares to the rich and vibrant flavours of Turkish food.

6. Dutchies take their sweet time with construction

Ever noticed how Dutch streets are always under construction?

In the Netherlands, projects seem to drag on for years.

In Turkey, it’s the opposite. Buildings seem to spring up overnight (often illegally).

The Dutch can take a page out of the Turkish book of construction. It’s not perfect — but at least Turks can rapidly build real estate and housing.

Is it impressive efficiency or sheer recklessness? You decide.

7. Turks prioritise hospitality above all

Anyone who’s visited Turkey knows that hospitality is at the very heart of Turkish culture.

Despite the chaos, Turks find a way to host guests with warmth and generosity.

The Dutch are polite and kind (when absolutely necessary) but have a more reserved approach to customer service.

Hospitality in the Netherlands doesn’t quite compare to Turkey’s charm.

8. Dutchies don’t like to draw attention to themselves

Most Dutch people seem to prefer blending in. Their fashion choices sure don’t seem to demand attention, especially when they ride their bikes in casual flip-flops and dress in muted colours.

Contrarily, Turks are known for their felt presence. It’s not uncommon for Turks to have heated (but friendly) debates with one another and make the entire restaurant think they’re arguing over a decades-long family fued while they’re just debating how much sirke is the right amount to add to çorba.

They’re definitely more at peace with dramatic gestures for attention. (Exhibit A: Turkish soap operas)

9. Turks put their car horns to good use

It feels suspicious when there’s nobody honking… 😑 Image: Depositphotos

In Turkey, one thing they do know is how to use that car horn. It’s simply another way of communicating with one another.

Whether for a friendly greeting, a warning, or impatience, the honk is just another native language for them.

In the Netherlands, honking is rare. Even in extreme danger, Dutch drivers stay as composed as possible. Road rage isn’t in their vocabulary.

10. Dutchies have yet to master the art of hair transplants

Everyone knows that Turkey has mastered the beauty game.

From hair transplants to perfectly threaded eyebrows, they offer top-tier services at affordable prices with a side of cheeky tea and gossip.

In contrast, Dutch beauty services are (very) expensive and less specialised. Let’s just say they have some catching up to do.

Instead of seeing these as negative differences, I see them as opportunities to learn from other cultures. 🤓

And what did we learn? Dutchies need to bend the rules a little, and Turks need to meditate now and again. 🧘🏻‍♀️

Do you think this list was accurate? What else would you add to it? Let us know in the comments below.